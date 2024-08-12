TWO first half goals from Mason Keepin-Davies (15/28 mins) and one after the break from Dylan Owen-Davies (71 mins) gave Abergavenny Town FC a first win of their new Ardal South East campaign at Treharris Athletic Western, after draws against Canton (0-0), Risca United (1-1) and Abercarn United (1-1).
And with Goytre securing the same 3-1 result at home against Treharris three days earlier, the anticipation of the two local rivals facing each other this Friday (August 16, ko 7.30pm) at the village side's Plough Road ground is already rising.
It will be the first derby clash for three seasons after Aber's two-year stay in the JD Cymru South League, and looks set to be a cracker, with the Pennies unbeaten from four, and Goytre - who drew 2-2 at home to Undy on Friday night after a stoppage time leveller from the visitors – sitting just a point above thanks to two wins and a draw.
Goytre stunned Undy after just a minute of play when Jac Evans' cross found its way inside the far post to surprise goalkeeper Jack Harris.
But Undy levelled on 15 minutes when Lovelle Barrett turned home a loose ball after Goytre goalkeeper Joseph Massaro had saved a Jacob Croft effort.
The Plough Road outfit regained the lead on 27 minutes when Bradley Hanbury headed home Elias Youssef's cross and looked to have done enough as the game entered stoppage time, before Undy sub Kieran Harris converted a last gasp corner.
Meanwhile, Blaenavon Blues continue to struggle, going down 2-0 at home to Chepstow Town on Saturday for a fourth loss, leaving them second to bottom.
And they'll be hoping to turn things round at home to Tredegar Town on Saturday afternoon.
But Aber Town 2nds won 3-2 at home to Abercarn on Friday night thanks to two goals from Keiran Dobbs and one from 16-year-old Ali Joel.
Goytre 2nds also drew 1-1 away to Tredegar the same evening, while Blues 2nds went down 5-2 away to Abertillery Bluebirds.
Clydach Wasps launched their Gwent Premier campaign in style with a 3-1 win at Abertillery Excelsiors, Lloyd Francis scoring twice either side of half-time, including a 40-yarder, and Rhys Tutton the third.
And Nantyglo were on fire in GP1, blasting hapless hosts Llanhilleth 12-0, Dwain Hunt firing four and Ross Hancocks a hat-trick.
Usk Town missed out 4-2 at home to Chepstow's Thornhill in their GP2 opener, but newly-promoted Brynmawr United won 4-3 away to Riverside Rovers.
Other fixtures this Saturday (August 17) include – Abergavenny Town 2nds v Caldicot, Blaenavon Blues 2nds v Chepstow, Clydach Wasps v Pill, Nantyglo v FC Tredegar, Pontypool Town v Crickhowell, Thornwell v Brynmawr, Usk v Trinant.