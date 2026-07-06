MARDY FC have unveiled their new manager, new club captain and new home kit sponsors.
Former Abertillery Bluebirds, Excelsiors and Nantyglo FC player Mathew Gray will be in the manager hot seat this season.
Mardy posted that his local club connections give "him a strong understanding of local football and the communities it represents".
"Mathew brings strong coaching experience across both senior and junior football, currently working with senior players as well as U10 boys and U9 girls teams.
"He also gained valuable experience coaching with ADC Cardiff City...
"His passion for player development, leadership and commitment to the game have already been clear having started training with the lads last week.
"He has also enjoyed success in senior football, including guiding his side to the Roly Parfitt Cup Final.
Mathew said: "I’m delighted to be joining Mardy FC as First Team Manager. I’ve already had the chance to get started with the lads in training, and I’m really looking forward to building on that over the coming weeks. I’m excited to see what we can bring to the new season."
Dan Palmer has also been announced as new club captain in his 20th season of senior football at the club!
The club posted: "Dan has come all the way through the junior and youth teams for us and you can really tell what the club means to him, remaining with the club during the ups and downs we’ve faced in the last 20 years!"
Mardy have also unveiled their shirt sponsors, saying: “We're delighted to announce our new home kit front-of-shirt sponsors is our favourite coffee shop The Dugout Cafébar.”
Historic pub The Vaults Y Fenni top the shirt back, with one of the nation’s leading civil engineering consultancies Griffiths on the bottom.
Next to the sleeves, Paul Cable and the town’s “favourite newsagents” Cable News are on one side, while the other is the club’s charity of choice for the next two seasons, @mindmonmouthshire.
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