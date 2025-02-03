THE weekend saw both Mardy AFC teams draw, but in reality both felt that they could and probably should have won, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The first team started passing the ball comfortably at home to Rhymney in their Gwent Premier One clash, with their first real attempt on goal coming when Ross Melrose curled a shot just wide from the edge of the area.
Veteran striker Mark Hughes had been restored to the starting line up and he tried his luck from distance after 16 minutes with a shot that dipped just over the bar, with Rhymney keeper Ethan Jones back pedalling.
The breakthrough came five minutes later though when a good passing move gave Melrose a shooting chance which he finished clinically into the corner of the net.
The visitors looked limited in possession but continued to battle and came up with a shock equaliser a minute before the interval.
Mardy keeper Logan Hamer was in possession but took too long and had his clearance charged down by Travis Greening, with the ball rebounding into the back of the Mardy net.
The situation deteriorated five minutes after the break when the visitors took the lead, but this time it was a quality goal.
Greening was having an eventful afternoon with a booking and a goal to his name and added an assist with a lovely left wing run and cross which was volleyed home at the far post by Rhys Evans.
Mardy subsequently upped their game and began to dominate possession after this and eased some of the frustration that was becoming evident with an equaliser 15 minutes later.
A corner from Tom Jenkins was swung in and Aaron Norman competed for the ball before it reached Owen Vaughan who netted with a left-foot shot from close in for his first goal of the season.
Shortly afterwards a cross from Hughes was headed just over by Nathan Price but with ten minutes remaining, Mardy were handed a lifeline when they were awarded a spot kick for a rash tackle.
But the usually infallible Ellis French stepped up, but his well-struck effort was turned away by an excellent full-length save from Jones to result in the spoils being shared 2-2.
Meanwhile, Mardy 2nds travelled to play Usk Town 2nds in Gwent Central 2, but made an inauspicious start conceding two Matthew Galletley goals before the deficit was cut by an own goal.
Gareth Williams equalised shortly after the break but Usk regained the lead when Galletley completed his hat-trick.
Mardy then went in front thanks to goals from Phillip Melville and Dan Palmer but with time running out, they conceded a penalty which was converted by Jamie Champion to make the final score 4-4.
On Saturday, the 1sts travel to fourth-placed Pentwynmawr Athletic who have only lost three times in the league this season, while the 2nds host high-flying Pontypool Town 2nds, ko 2pm.