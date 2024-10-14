MARDY 1st XI's recent poor form continued on Saturday, when despite taking the lead and being level at the break, they capitulated in the second half and conceded five goals to go down 6-1, reports CLIVE HARRY.
They made a slow start and couldn't keep the ball in the early stages until they began to settle around the 15-minute mark and went close when an Aaron Norman free-kick was punched clear and Aaron Dainton volleyed wide.
At the other end, Gareth Williams made an excellent double save to keep Mardy level, but PILCS were conceding a lot of free-kicks and Norman went close with a shot that whistled just wide with keeper Will Gandee rooted.
Dainton shot wide soon after before Mardy took the lead on 25 minutes when Musab Hussein collected a ball on the edge of the area and sidestepped a defender before netting with a right-foot shot.
Unfortunately, the lead lasted only seven minutes when a corner was headed back across goal and Josh Martin turned the ball in at close range.
The advantage was almost regained immediately when a well-struck shot by Ross Melrose was turned away at full stretch by Gandee, who shortly after safely held a first-time left-foot shot from distance by Jack Williams.
With the scores level at the interval, the match looked as if it could go either way.
But a disastrous seven minutes straight from the restart saw Mardy concede three times, with the first coming straight from the kick-off when a flowing move ended with Kallem Berry netting.
Three minutes later, it was 3-1 when pacey Berry turned provider as his cross was volleyed home superbly by Darren Phillips.
Mardy were at sixes and sevens now and conceded again on 52 minutes when Taylor Roden scored with a shot from the edge of the area.
Several substitutions appeared to settle things down and Melrose missed a good chance to cut the deficit after a mistake by Gandee.
But with time running out, PILCS rubbed salt in Mardy's wounds with two more late goals from Macauley Pattimore and another from Roden to complete a 6-1 scoreline.
Mardy's 2nds ran out 2-1 winners at home to Fairfield United Development though.
The visitors took the lead from the penalty spot through Arron Black but two good finishes by Philip Melville on his first appearance of the season saw his side home.
This Saturday, Mardy's 1sts host Machen depending on the availability of their temporary pitch at Gilwern, whilst the 2nds have an Open Cup game away to Gwent Central One team Tranch.