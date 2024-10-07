MARDY 1st XI faced another tough task on Saturday after a heavy defeat at Gwent Premier One leaders Marshfield last week, this time facing second in the table Aberbargoed Buds away, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The result was a 2-0 defeat but a much improved battling performance against a side likely to be in the mix for promotion.
The hosts started well but Mardy competed strongly and began to trouble the Buds, with Musab Hussein going close after 25 minutes, put through by Ross Melville and doing well to hold off a defender before slipping the ball past keeper Christian Hynam, only for his shot to go inches wide of the far post.
A goalmouth scramble shortly after saw the visitors go close again but there were also near misses for the hosts, with Aberbargoed going close three times with headers over the bar from corners.
And they almost broke the deadlock right on half-time when Robbie Lewis tipped a powerful long-range shotover the bar to keep it scoreless at the break.
The second half began with the wind behind Mardy but it was the Buds who made a great start, forcing three early corners with Cian Trollope shooting just over after a half clearance.
Lewis did well on several occasions before the deadlock was broken on 57 minutes when a defensive mix up resulted in Ross Fowler scoring from close range.
Mardy worked hard to get back on terms, and were unlucky when a blatant hand ball in the area in full view of the referee went unpunished.
But the game was finally settled in injury time when, with Mardy pushing hard for an equaliser, a ball out of defence released Dylan Jones, whose speed had caused problems all afternoon, and he broke away before crossing for Rhys Richardson to score into an empty net.
Mardy 2nds meanwhile travelled to Prescoed knowing they would be awarded a 5-0 win under League rules because of the opposition's inability to play games away from the confines of HMP Prescoed.
Consequently, they put out a mainly experimental side that went down to a 7-2 defeat partly thanks to an inspired display of goalkeeping by Chris Price.
However, the scoreline represented Prescoed's closest game of the season having reached double figures in every game bar one previously this campaign.
Mardy's two goals were inevitably scored by Mark Hughes to make it 12 to date.
The 1st XI are away to to fifth-placed PILCS on Saturday, while the 2nds host Fairfield Development at Gilwern.