Benevolent Cup Quarter-Final
Mardy AFC 2nds 2 Glascoed FC 3
MARDY AFC made their return to Mardy Park on Saturday after some two months away for sinkhole repairs, with the 2nds entertaining unbeaten Glascoed in a Benevolent Cup quarter-final, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The hosts made a good start and looked to have taken the lead after a minute when a Mark Hughes header found the back of the net only to be ruled offside.
But Glascoed went ahead after 13 minutes when a curling cross shot from Dawson Stubbs found the top corner.
Mardy came roaring back though and forced a number of corners without reward, before being caught out by the visitors after yet another home side attack had been cleared.
Glascoed broke quickly and some quick passing saw a move finished off by Tom Knight to make it 2-0.
Undeterred, the hosts hit back to cut the deficit on the half-hour mark when Massoud Naeim's pace got him behind the defence only to be pulled down, with Hughes stepping up to score from the penalty spot.
Play was end-to-end and with the half-time whistle looming, Glascoed were then awarded a penalty of their own after a hand ball, only to blast it against the crossbar.
However, the visitors got a third goal when they caught Mardy cold three minutes into the second half, Matthew Cameron netting.
Despite the two-goal deficit, the match didn't look to be over, with Mardy throwing everything at Glascoed, who defended the lead as if their lives depended on it and still looked dangerous on the break.
The game was providing plenty of incident with the home side getting on top, but they weren't able to cut the deficit until injury time when Hughes headed across goal for James Copeland to net with a header.
Another eight frantic minutes were played with Mardy bombarding the visiting defence, but Glascoed defended heroically with keeper Harley James outstanding before the final whistle saw them through to the semi-final.
This Saturday, Mardy's 1st XI return home with a game against Llanhilleth Athletic whilst the 2nds travel to play Clydach Wasps 2nds in Gwent Central 2.
Also in the last eight, Usk 2nds lost out 3-1 on penalties at home to Pontnewynydd 2nds after a battling 2-2 draw, Jim Robinson taking the game to a shoot out with a penalty three minutes into stoppage time.
But Clydach Wasps 2nds went through 1-0 at Penygarn & Trevethin, Keiran Evans with the 10th-minute winner.
Meanwhile, Mardy took part in the recent Show Racism the Red Card Month of Action.
More than 280 clubs, 2,700 teams and over 35,000 players participated and, with a number of players of colour and refugees already playing for the club, Mardy AFC pledged their support at both senior and junior level.