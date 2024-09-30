MARDY FC's 2nds suffered some heavy defeats last season whilst the first team won the majority of their games, but the situation was reversed on Saturday, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The Gwent Premier 2 team suffered a crushing 9-1 defeat away to unbeaten league leaders Marshfield, while the reserves cruised to a 4-0 Gwent Central win over Pontnewynydd 2nds.
Marshfield made a strong start to the game and after taking the lead in the third minute, remained on top for most of the half to lead 4-0 at the interval.
A fifth goal arrived ten minutes into the second half before Ross Melrose reduced the deficit just after the hour mark.
Despite having a four-goal lead, there was no let up in aggression from the home side, and within eight minutes of Mardy's goal the hosts had lost their discipline to the extent that two players and their manager were shown yellow cards.
Abuse of the match official then resulted in one of their unused substitutes becoming their fifth player to be shown a red card.
Unfortunately for Mardy, the balance of play was unaffected and Marshfield scored four more goals to make the final score 9-1.
Mardy now face another tough game this Saturday (October 5) with a home fixture against Aberbargoed Buds at Gilwern.
Meanwhile, Mardy 2nds made a confident start to their game against Pontnewynydd, and after Massoud Naeim had a good chance blocked by visiting keeper Aaron Davies, they took the lead after 14 minutes when a free-kick just outside the box was curled past the defensive wall by Mark Hughes.
Mardy were playing some good football and were generally on top but keeper Chris Price maintained their lead with an excellent full length save on the half-hour mark, before Hughes continued his hot streak by netting his tenth goal of the season after picking up a defence-splitting pass from Jamie Hall.
The game went through a quiet spell after the break before Mardy once more upped the ante with just over 20 minutes remaining and great work by Hall on the right wing set up Naeim to score his team's third goal.
Wayne Saunders then went close with a great shot from distance that was brilliantly tipped around the post by Davies.
But a fourth and final goal arrived with three minutes remaining when Mike Hayward headed home a Hall corner to give him three assists for the afternoon.
The team are guaranteed another three points this weekend when their scheduled home game against Prescoed will be switched to the opposition's pitch because of the latter's inability to play away games!