MARDY returned to action on Wednesday looking for revenge against Panteg after losing 3-1 to them days earlier, reports CLIVE HARRY.
Things looked ominous when Panteg were awarded a penalty for handball after six minutes only for keeper and club chair Chris Price to make an excellent save diving to his left to foil Jamie Simmonds.
Nathan Price was next worked clear only to shoot wide before namesake Chris was forced into another smart save at the other end.
Ellis Morgan then had a shot safely held by Panteg keeper Adam Sparkes, who foiled Mardy again just before the break, getting down well to hold Jack Williams’ first-time strike from a Price cross.
Williams then went close twice after the restart before Panteg countered dangerously with a shot that hit the bar.
The game was competitive but messy, and exploded into life after 68 minutes when Mardy's Owen Vaughan and Panteg's Alex Probert exchanged pleasantries after a tackle by the former, Vaughan suffering a split nose and Probert picking up a red card.
But 10-man Panteg again came closest to scoring when a powerfully struck free-kick was pushed away at full stretch by keeper Price before the game ended 0-0.
After playing a team battling relegation, Saturday then saw Mardy facing promotion-chasing Pentwynmawr Athletic.
Nevertheless, it was the hosts who looked the more accomplished early on, with Nathan Price shooting just wide and Mark Hughes hitting the post before Ellis French made a great run to put a dangerous cross into the box which was scrambled clear.
However, it was the visitors who led after 10 minutes, Ryan Alderson letting fly from 20 yards with a shot that rocketed into the roof of the net.
Mardy had a chance to level almost immediately when Devon Hardwick gave Price a shooting chance which was blocked by keeper Tony Davies.
A Matt Wham free-kick was then swung into the box where Hughes headed powerfully at goal only for Davies to rescue his side again.
But Mardy paid for missed chances when Pentwynmawr increased their lead a minute before the break after a defensive mix up gave Joseff Speicher a sight of goal close in which he netted with ease.
A 2-0 deficit was harsh for the hosts, who for the third game running could feel aggrieved not to be ahead at the interval.
The second half developed into a rather scrappy battle with the visitors nearly increasing their lead when Luke James saw his shot half-blocked by keeper Price before Rhys Evans completed the clearance.
Mardy came more into the game, but clear-cut chances were few and far between until the fourth minute of added time when Ross Melrose headed home his 17th goal of the season from a perfectly-placed Hardwick corner to make the final score 2-1 to the visitors.
This Saturday, Mardy face another tough encounter at home to second-placed Aberbargoed Buds.
Mardy's 2nds played Panteg Reserves away, but despite taking the lead through Tyler Lewis, went down 3-2 after conceding a 95th-minute goal.
Their other scorer was Kyron Hughes and this Saturday they face second-placed Pontypool Town 2nds who ended leaders Glascoed’s unbeaten run 4-2 on Saturday.