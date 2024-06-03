MARDY Football Club are holding their annual fun day this Saturday (June 8) at Mardy Park playing fields, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The day starts at 10am with a game involving the club's U11 section followed by the U12s displaying their skills at 11am.
These games are followed by the Junior Section's Awards Presentation in the Hall at midday.
At 1pm a team consisting of the Club's Committee and coaching staff will take on the U15 team in a game of two 25-minute halves before the popular Past v Present game at 2.15pm.
There will be a bouncy castle and gladiator podium inflatables as well as the Cluckin Bull Rotisserie and pulled meats van, the Bubble Box mobile prosecco bar, Odd Oven burgers and ice cream.
The event is not restricted to football club members and all are welcome.
Last year’s event marked the club’s 125th anniversary.
Meanwhile, the club are still looking for coaching teams to look after both senior teams.
Chairman Chris Price said: "We have received some expressions of interest and we are talking to candidates about the positions this week.
“It's not something that's concerning us too much at the moment and hopefully we'll have the posts filled before too long.
“Meanwhile, if there is anybody interested, please get in touch with the club through our social media channels.”