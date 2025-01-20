Gwent Premier One
Mardy AFC 1st XI 1 Marshfield FC 2
MARDY FC were in the unusual situation on Saturday of having the first and second teams both facing the unbeaten leaders of Gwent Premier One and Gwent Central 2 respectively, reports CLIVE HARRY.
But in the event, both teams put up a great fight before going down to single goal defeats by 2-1 and 4-3 respectively.
The 1sts had new manager Luke Norris in charge and they made a great start at home to unbeaten Marshfield, Jack Williams putting them ahead from a Liam Powell assist after only 11 minutes.
Mardy were certainly not overawed by a visiting team who have swept all before them this season, and looked at least on a par with the Wentloog Levels outfit.
However, an excess of enthusiasm led to Norris being dismissed from the bench after coming onto the field to speak to his players during an injury break and exchanging words with the referee when told to leave the field.
The dismissal seemed rather harsh during a break in play, but the upset didn't seem to upset the home team's rhythm and they continued to compete well, although Logan Hamer was forced to make a fine close-range save after 37 minutes when an attacker was given a clear sight of goal.
The interval arrived with Mardy still leading but, after some strong words from the Marshfield manager, the visitors redoubled their efforts after the break and began to press forward more.
Nevertheless, it took until the 67th minute for the equaliser to arrive and it came courtesy of a well-struck curling shot from Conor Tyler.
With their tails up, it looked as if a second goal was on the cards for the visitors but it arrived in controversial fashion when a Marshfield attacker stood on the ball and stumbled before Ellis French cleared the danger.
Unfortunately, a penalty was awarded which was confidently tucked away with 17 minutes remaining by Joseph Carmody.
The pattern of play then shifted again and it was Mardy who dominated the last 15 minutes, featuring a lively cameo from 16-year-old Ellis Morgan.
Jack Williams also came in for some heavy challenges and tempers became frayed with the home side pressing for an equaliser, but they were unable to carve out a clear enough chance to level the score.
Mardy Reserves travelled to leaders Glascoed and were three goals down just after the hour mark after goals from Nathan Thomas, Matt Cameron and Dawson Stubbs.
The deficit was then cut to one after a brace from Philip Melville before Cameron grabbed his second to make the score 4-2.
Mardy still weren't done though, and Kyron Hughes cut the deficit to 4-3 before the final whistle ended their hopes.
This Saturday (January 25), the first team travel to play FC Tredegar whilst the reserves are away to Pontnewynydd Reserves.