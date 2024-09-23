MARDY AFC 2nds travelled to play Gwent Central 2 new boys Penygarn & Trevethin on Saturday and continued their promising start to the season with a massive 11-1 win, reports CLIVE HARRY.
They made a perfect start with Massoud Naeim and Mark Hughes putting Mardy two up in five minutes.
Hughes was returning as captain after a spell on first team duty and by the interval he had continued his hot streak with the perfect hat-trick, netting with right and left foot shots and a header.
Massoud also scored his second to make it 5-1 at half-time.
And Mardy turned up the heat even more after the break with a further six goals, including two more from Hughes to make it a high five, and first goals in club colours for Luke Morgan and JoJo Arthur.
Elsewhere, Clydach Wasps fought out a 2-2 draw at Newport Saints in the Gwent Premier top tier on Saturday.
Jord Jones beat the offside trap to put Wasps 1-0 up on 18 minutes before Saints scored twice on 25 and 35 minutes for a 2-1 half-time lead.
A towering Ben Sherman header then brought Clydach level 15 minutes into the second half, which proved the final score as Saints brothers Blair and Dwain Bailey turned sinners and saw red in an ill-tempered finale.
The result leaves Wasps fifth with five wins and a draw from nine games.
Nantyglo also won 4-2 at home to Rhymney to go second in GP1, two late Jack Watkins goals (77, 88) securing his hat-trick and the victory after an eighth-minute opener and one from Dwain Hunt (32).
Crickhowell lost 1-0 at home to Pontnewydd, but GP2 basement rivals Usk Town were celebrating a first win, 3-1 at Chepstow's Thornwell R&W, to climb off the bottom.
James Noon fired Usk in front after 15 minutes and it was 2-0 at the break after a 34th-minute effort from Jordan Loydall.
Jamie Guscott pulled one back with 15 minutes to play, but Town were not be denied, Loydall securing the points with his second in the final minute.
Blaenavon Blues 3rds won 2-1 away to Tranch thanks to an 81st-minute winner from Finley Watkins after a 52nd minute Dylan Jones strike, taking them third in GC1.
And Crick 2nds also won 3-1 at Cwmffrwdoer, James Edwards, Jordan Wright and Joshua Jones the scorers.
Usk 2nds almost secured a first point in a battling 4-3 home loss to high-flying Clydach 2nds in GC2, Matt Cartwright (15 mins), Josh Galletly (53) and Jamie Hawke (93) with the goals.
But at the other end, unbeaten Glascoed marched on with a 5-1 win at home to Fairfield Dev, Dawson Stubbs opening the scoring right on half-time before second-half goals from Ryan Martin (53), Kevin Andrews (59), Stubbs again (65) and John Jones (79).
This Saturday (September 28) Mardy 1sts return to action at table-topping Marshfield, whilst the 2nds face Pontnewynydd 2nds at Gilwern.
Other fixtures include – RTB Ebbw Vale v Clydach, Panteg v Nantyglo, Thornwel v Usk, Trinant v Brynmawr, Blaenavon 3rds v New Inn Dev, Crickhowell 2nds v PILCS 2nds, Race v Forgeside, Forgeside 2nds v Clydach 2nds, Usk 2nds v Prescoed.