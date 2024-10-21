Gwent Premier One
Machen 1 Mardy AFC 2
AFTER several disappointing results, Mardy's topsy turvy season continued on Saturday with a hard fought 2-1 win away to Machen, reports CLIVE HARRY.
Travelling with a depleted squad, the visitors started slowly but gradually settled and began to control the midfield before taking the lead just after the half-hour mark.
Ross Melrose did well to collect the ball and hold off a defender before slipping it through to Nathan Price who finished clinically.
The lead was then increased just before the interval and it was Price again who notched his fifth goal of the season.
With the ball in Mardy keeper Gareth Williams' possession and with the half-time whistle only moments away, the call came for the stopper to run down the clock.
However, he released the ball quickly and the visitors built a move with Melrose involved again before reaching Jack Williams, whose pass gave Price a sight of goal and he finished perfectly with a curling shot to put Mardy 2-0 up at the break.
Machen came out with all guns firing for the second half, but unlike last week when three goals were conceded at the start of the second half, Mardy held firm and defended with commendable grit and determination.
Williams also produced several smart saves, but hopes of a clean sheet were dashed with 13 minutes to go when a penalty was conceded, and the spot kick was placed in the top corner by Dan Lewis.
Nevertheless, the visitors continued defending doggedly and were given a boost when a Machen defender was sin binned.
The lead could have been increased when Jack Williams beat what seemed to be half the Machen team, before being foiled by an outstretched leg on the goalline, shortly followed by the final whistle signalling a welcome three points for Mardy.
This Saturday, they are away again at Albion Rovers in Newport.
Meanwhile, Mardy 2nds were away to Division One team Tranch in the Gwent Central Open Cup competition.
It ended in a rather harsh 5-0 scoreline in a game which the hosts deserved to win, but Mardy deserved more, butchering several clear chances, including a second half open goal.
Two goals were also conceded after keeper Chris Price had been taken out and the loose ball was subsequently netted.
Nevertheless, the game was a free hit for Mardy and they return to league action this Saturday when they host Panteg 2nds.