MARDY Football Club showed their inclusivity at their annual presentation evening with the Club Member of the Year award going to Louise Mayes for her work with the Junior and Senior sections and in organising the club's fun day last week.
And Best newcomer went to Sudanese refugee Musab Hussein.
Other First team winners were:
Players' player - Ellis French
Managers' player - Aaron Norman
Top goalscorer - Rhys Meadows
Goal of the season - Ben Jones.
Second team awards went to:
Players' player and top goalscorer - Nathan Price
Managers' player - Henry Rodwell
Best newcomer - Max Williams.
Nathan Price also received an award from the Gwent Central League as their Division One player of the year.
Another external award went to Jamie Woods (Ten10 Media) for producing the best programme in the Gwent Premier League.
Taking control of the 2nd XI next season will be Jamie and Gary Hopkins.
Jamie recently stepped down but couldn’t keep away when given the chance to team up with Hopkins, and said: “I loved working with Gary last season when he was captain and as soon as I knew he was keen to link up after retiring from playing I couldn’t say no!
"Gary is somebody who the players respect and will bring a wealth of experience both in terms of getting the lads fitness up and in terms of his knowledge of the game!”
On taking on his new role Gary said: “Any players who fancy playing for the Mardy 2nds this year DM us.
"I’m looking forward to the season ahead. Hopefully we can improve on last season's position!”
Any players interested in joining can message either manager and will be more than welcome to come along to preseason training when it begins at the start of July!
Meanwhile, Abergavenny Town FC youngster Ethan Barker is off to study and play football in the US after landing a prestigious scholarship at Wisconsin University.