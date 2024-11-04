JOE Silk put Forgeside 1st XI in the driving seat with just nine minutes left at Talgarth Town, but their 1-0 lead lasted just two minutes as the Royals hit back almost immediately through a Kyle O'Shea reply.
And worse followed just two minutes from time as O'Shea scored his and Talgarth's second to take all three points, leaving the visitors bottom of Gwent Central One, albeit with games in hand on the teams just above.
But Forgeside’s 2nds were cheering after victory by the same score on their Govilon Playing Fields pitch over GC2 basement rivals Usk Town 2nds, all the goals coming from the spot.
Callum Gray fired the hosts in front on 35 minutes in his last game before heading off to Australia, only for Jim Robinson to level with a penalty right on the stroke of half-time.
But yet another spot kick produced the winner for Usk with some 20 minutes to play, Mitchell Beaumont firing home.
Unbeaten GC2 division leaders Glascoed marched on with a 5-3 win at home to Pontypool Town 2nds, two last-gasp Dawson Stubbs goals (88, 91) securing the points and making it eight wins from eight after earlier strikes from Jordan Taylor, Ryan Martin and Brent Chatham.
Clydach Wasps 2nds also won 5-2 away to mid-table Pontnewynydd 2nds to stay third, Lewis Welsh firing a hat-trick, backed by strikes for Greg Lewis and Tayler Jones.
Fixtures this Saturday (November 9) include – Blaenavon Blues 3rds v Race, Cwmffrwdoer Sports v Forgeside, Fairfield United v Crickhowell 2nds, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Mardy 2nds, Forgeside 2nds v Pontypool Town 2nds, Glascoed v Prescoed, Panteg 2nds v Usk Town 2nds