TWO first half goals secured a 2-1 win for hosts Chepstow Town over Abergavenny Town to go top of the Ardal South East League on goal difference.
Christian O'Donnell fired the Jockeys in front after just five minutes at Larkfield Road before Graham again set up Adam Wakley to double the lead 10 minutes before half-time.
That's how it stayed until six minutes into stoppage time when the Pennies' Zach Duke cut the deficit.
But it was too little too late to prevent the hosts taking all three points to leapfrog Treowen Stars, who didn't play on Saturday, at the top of the table, with Aber in ninth.
Blaenavon Blues won 3-0 at home to Risca United to ease away from the drop zone, two goals in a minute for Illtyd Caddick and Jake Bull (28/29) putting them in control before a third from Matt Burns 11 minutes from time, although a stoppage time red card for Sam Bull wasn't the best way to finish.
Aber's 2nds managed a 1-1 Friday night draw at home to Tredegar thanks to a 53rd-minute Joel Samuel leveller, leaving them third in the South East Reserves League.
But rock bottom Blues 2nds were hammered 11-0 by second-placed Newport Corinthians, and are six points behind the next team.
Mid-table Clydach Wasps secured a last-gasp 3-2 Gwent Premier top tier home win over Sifil through a Jordan Jones strike five minutes into stoppage time, following a goal from Dan Simmonds (54) and a Josh Baynton penalty (84).
First half goals from Rob Mackenzie (4) and Liam Davies (25) gave Brynmawr a 2-1 home win over Oak to stay third in GP2.
And Usk Town made a flying start to 2025 winning 4-1 at top-five Pontnewydd United to pull five points clear of the drop zone.
A Louis Quinton penalty put them 1-0 up on 25 minutes before he struck again 11 minutes later to double the lead.
Pont pulled one back within two minutes, but Gene Gurie made it 3-1 at the break deep in first half stoppage time.
Pont's first team manager was then sent off early in the second period, followed by a player for a second yellow, and Usk compounded the hosts' misery by forcing an own goal five minutes from time.
But Crickhowell came a cropper at Pontnewynydd losing 3-1, Ben Ward with a 65th-minute penalty consolation after trailing 3-0 at the break.
Gwent Central One basement boys Forgeside fought hard at leaders Fairfield, but succumbed by the same score after leading 1-0 at the break thanks to a Joseph Silk goal.
Forgeside 2nds were beaten 7-1 at home by Penygarn & Trevethin in GC2, while second-placed Clydach 2nds were humbled 3-0 away to mid-table Panteg 2nds.
But Usk 2nds made a it a good day for the Green Army, drawing 3-3 at home to top-half Pontnewynydd 2nds in GC2, after coming back from 3-1 down thanks to goals from Tomas Prosser (68) and Scott Thomas (82) following the latter's 27th-minute opener.
Abergavenny Town host Tredegar this Friday night (January 24), while Saturday's fixtures include – Newport Corinthians v Blaenavon Blues, Rogerstone v Clydach Wasps, Brynmawr United v Nantyglo, Crickhowell v Usk Town, Forgeside v Pontypool Town 2nds, Tranch v Glascoed.