A SECOND half equaliser from Mason Keepin-Davies secured a fifth draw of the league season for Abergavenny Town under the Pen-Y-Pound floodlights on Friday as they shared the points 2-2 with Chepstow Town.
Adam Wakley put the Jockeys in front on 23 minutes, before drama at the end of the half when Rhys Tandy levelled four minutes from time only for Josh Parsons to score almost immediately at the other end for a 2-1 lead to the visitors.
But the hosts hit back seven minutes into the second period to make it all-square with the result leaving Aber fifth in Ardal South East and Chepstow sixth.
Aber were the only one of the division's three local teams to take anything from the weekend, with Goytre going down 1-0 at home to Tredegar Town in a bottom-half Friday night clash, and Blues falling 2-0 at Risca United on Saturday.
Goytre piled on the pressue in the last 20 minutes, but couldn't match Tom Lynch's 33rd-minute goal.
And Blues were hit by two goals in the opening 10 minutes, with the result leaving them third from bottom after being leap-frogged by Tredegar.
Aber 2nds beat Tredegar 2nds 2-1 at home on Saturday to go top of the South East Reserves League, scoring twice in two minutes through Arthur Furness (17) and Lloyd Walker (19), before a 68th-minute reply made the last quarter interesting.
But bottom side Blues 2nds were blitzed 5-0 at home by third-placed Abercarn.
Clydach Wasps are fifth in the Gwent Premier top tier though, after clobbering hosts RTB Ebbw Vale 6-2 on Saturday, Lloyd Francis (16, 56, 62 pen) with a hat-trick, supported by strikes from Jord Jones (18), Josh Baynton (30) and Tom York (66).
Jordan Loydall fired a second half hat-trick as Usk Town recorded a back-to-back second win of the season at home to Pontnewynydd in Gwent Premier 2, triumphing 5-2 after going 1-0 down in the first minute.
An own goal on the stroke of half-time brought them level before Loydall made it 2-1 two minutes after the restart, only for the visitors to equalise three minutes later.
Undeterred, Usk pushed on, Gene Gurie making it 3-2 (62) and Loydall adding two more (65, 76).
Brynmawr United also won 3-1 at Trinant to go fourth, the goals from Charles Davies (26), Liam Davies (55) and Kyle Davies (77 pen).
But in the basement battle, Crickhowell lost 2-1 at previously pointless Riverside Rovers, Mike Randall's stoppage time strike too little, too late.
The 2nds won 5-0 at home to PILCS 2nds in Gwent Central One though, Josh Jones (27, 51) and Omar Bojang (62, 70) with braces and Graham Mason the other (45).
But it was unlucky 13 for Blaenavon Blues 3rds, who despite sitting third, were thrashed 13-1 at home by leaders New Inn Development, Dylan Mason with the consolation.
Clydach 2nds were on cloud nine however, trouncing hosts Forgeside 2nds 9-0 to go third in GC2.
Goytre host Abergavenny in an FAW Trophy derby on Friday night (October 5, ko 7.30pm), while Clydach visit Bridgend Street on Saturday.
Blaenavon Blues host Caldicot in the league on Friday, with other Saturday games including – Abergavenny 2nds v Abertillery Bluebirds, Abercarn 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Nantyglo v Marshfield, Usk v Alway, Crickhowell v Trinant, Pontnewynydd v Brynmawr.