THE PENNIES lost out in a penalty shoot out away to Chepstow Town on Saturday after a 2-2 draw in the Ardal South Cup first round.
Abergavenny led 2-0 after half an hour thanks to goals from Mason Keepin-Davies and Jack Sage, before Deon Smith pulled one back right on half-time.
And it was all-square seven minutes into the second half after a strike from Sonny Lewis, which it remained to the end of 90 minutes.
And in the shootout, Jockeys keeper Danny Moore then made two great saves to put them through 5-4 at Aber's expense.
Local Ardal South East rivals Goytre are also out, losing 3-1 at Caldicot after Josh Richardson had put them in front after 31 minutes, only for the Swans to level eight minutes later before winning it with two second half goals.
And Blaenavon Blues also crashed out 2-0 away to Cardiff Corinthians, Aron Davies sealing the win with his second in the last minute.
At least the Pennies and Blues' second strings won in the South East Reserves League.
Aber Development's Rhys Meadows scored twice early in both halves to give them a 2-0 win away to Abertillery Bluebirds, lifting them to second.
And Blaenavon 2nds got their first points winning 4-1 at home to Newport Corinthians, with skipper Sam Reed, Bailey Perry, Lee Challenger and Jordan Cromie on target.
But Goytre's reserves lost by the same score at home to Cwmbran Celtic on Friday night.
Elsewhere, Clydach Wasps were clattered 9-1 away to Cwmbran 1sts in the Gwent Premier's top tier, leaking five goals in the last 10 minutes.
Remarkably, it was only 2-1 at the break after a 44th-minute Corey Paton effort halved the deficit.
But two more goals made it 4-1 with 20 minutes to play and a spot kick 10 minutes from time opened the floodgates.
GP1 leaders Nantyglo went one better than Celtic though, beating Panteg 10-0 at home, Jack Watkins firing a hat-trick, Ross Hancocks and Lewis Francis braces, and Caleb Withers, Dwain Hunt and Jordan Pettet one apiece.
Crickhowell were also in seventh heaven winning 7-1 at Usk Town, scoring four in the last 15 minutes.
Dylan King opened the scoring on seven minutes before strikes from Liam John (19), Dylan Thomas (59/84), Omar Bojang (75), James Thomas (81) and King again (93), with Usk's consolation from Jordan Loydall.
Brynmawr United's Liam Davies also scored an injury time leveller to earn a 3-3 draw at high-flying Alway, following goals from Kyle Davies and Harvey Miles.
Two injury time goals from Joe Silk and Chris Melia gave Forgeside a 5-2 win away to Blaenavon 3rds in Gwent Central One, after Dylan Mason had pulled it back to 3-2 right on 90 minutes.
Logan Jones had put Blues in front after 20 minutes, but James Cox and Ben Rogers (2) gave the Govilon-based outfit the lead.
Two first half goals from Josh Jones and Jordan Wright also secured a 2-2 draw for Crickhowell 2nds at home to Tranch.
In GC2, a Brent Chatham strike saw Glascoed beat Clydach 2nds 1-0 away, while Forgeside 2nds drew 2-2 at home to Panteg 2nds, Mitchell Beaumont and Matthew Holly the marksmen.
Wednesday fixtures (September 4) include – Pill v Clydach, Albion Rovers v Nantyglo, Crickhowell v Brynmawr, Usk v Cwmcarn.
On Friday (September 6), Abergavenny 2nds host Trethomas 2nds and Goytre 2nds host Chepstow 2nds.
Saturday games (September 7) include – Graig Villa Dino v Abergavenny, Nelson Cavaliers v Goytre, Newbridge v Nantyglo, Pentwynmawr v Clydach (all FAW Trophy), Brecon v Blaenavon, Blaenavon 2nds v Caldicot 2nds, Brynmawr v Cwmcarn, Crickhowell v Alway, Oak v Usk, Forgeside v Crickhowell 2nds, PILCS v Blaenavon 3rds, Clydach 2nds v Prescoed, Glascoed v Pontnewynydd 2nds, Penygarn & Trevethin v Forgeside 2nds, Usk 2nds v Pontypool 2nds.
