A GOOD weekend for Mardy AFC resulted in four goals apiece for their teams and a pleasing six-point haul, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The first team made a great start straight from the kick off away to Rhymney in Gwent Premier One, with a flowing move giving Nathan Price a sight of goal, with the chance on his weaker foot just flying over the bar.
They continued to push forward and shortly after, Price was much closer with a well struck shot from just outside the area that beat keeper Jack Rees but hit the post and came out.
The ball was returned into the area only for another shot to be blocked and Rees to push away a follow up attempt.
Next to try his luck was Jack Williams, whose perfectly placed shot was heading for the corner of the net only for Rees to make an excellent full length save.
With 20 minutes gone, the deadlock was almost broken by Ellis French who went for goal with an audacious attempt from just inside his own half which only just cleared the bar with Rees backpedalling furiously.
The game had been mostly one way, but on the half hour mark, Rhymney showed they could be dangerous by forcing three successive corners, with the last of them being headed only just wide of the Mardy goal.
Nevertheless, it was the visitors who took the lead four minutes later when Williams provided a shooting chance for Tom Jenkins and he gave Rees no chance.
And the lead was doubled right on the stroke of half-time when a free-kick from French found the head of Matthew Wham who beat the keeper with a powerful header for 2-0 at the break.
A third goal came about two minutes after the restart when a Price cross found Ross Melrose, and despite Rees getting a hand to his shot, it had too much power for the goalie to prevent it hitting the net.
However, Rhymney showed they weren't beaten just yet, pulling a goal back ten minutes later when an unusual attempt by Rhys Evans looped over everyone and into the net for 3-1.
Nevertheless, the goal seemed to spark Mardy on again, and they grabbed a fourth only a minute later when great work by Williams resulted in a perfect cross which was met by a full length diving header from Jenkins.
The score could well have been increased but Rees made excellent saves from Williams and Melrose, with the visitors finishing the day well satisfied with a 4-1 win and three points that leaves them ninth.
This Saturday (March 15) they return to Mardy Park for a game against mid-table Machen, kick off 2pm.
Mardy Reserves also had a good 4-2 win over Usk Town 2nds in Gwent Central Two at the weekend, with the goals coming from Philip Melville (2), Jamie Hall and Mark Hughes and assists from new signings David Lambert and 16-year-old Alfie Nicol.
The result leaves Mardy fourth, while Usk 2nds – whose scorers were Matt Hancock and Jake Lewis – sit eighth.
Mardy 2nds will have to wait to build on the win as they have no game this Saturday, while Usk will look to bounce back at home to Penygarn & Trevethin.