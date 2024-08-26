AFTER a week of fluctuating fortunes, Mardy went into a midweek Gwent Premier 2 home game against PILCS with injury and unavailability , reports CLIVE HARRY.
The visitors held the upper hand early on with Logan Hamer having to make two excellent early saves.
But Mardy slowly played their way back into the game, with Musab Hussein shooting just over after a spell of pressure and visiting keeper Will Gandee blocking a goalbound Tom Jenkins effort.
The interval arrived with the hosts unfortunate not to be in front, but a disastrous second half saw them slump to a 4-0 defeat.
The curse of the sin bin depleted Mardy a minute into the half and they were behind within two minutes to a Taylor Roden goal.
They had been forced to reshuffle following the loss of Owen Vaughan earlier in the game, and with other players carrying knocks, the visitors increased their lead on the hour through Ashley Jayne.
Next to be forced off was Musab before Jayne grabbed his second to put PILCS 3-0 up.
Dale Roche then rubbed salt in the wound with a fourth and Mardy did well not to concede any more, with Lewi Bradford and Ross Melrose also going off injured.
Mardy subsequently went into Saturday's game against table-topping Nantyglo with no fit fullbacks and an unfamiliar back three, including manager Matt Wham.
And the visitors took advantage immediately, going 2-0 up in ten minutes thanks to goals from Matthew Francis and Ross Hancock.
With the visitors having scored 28 goals in their previous four games, things looked ominous, but Mardy slowly adapted and began to push forward and create chances, only to be caught with a sucker punch just before the break when a long ball out of defence put Hancock clear on goal for 3-0.
The second half saw Mardy pressing and producing some of their best football of the season as they reduced the deficit after only three minutes when a Nathan Price cross was met first time by Ross Melrose to find the corner of the net.
The injury jinx then struck again with Price and Aaron Dainton, who has made an impressive return to Mardy, both unable to continue.
Nevertheless, the hosts pressed forward with an outstanding Jack Williams producing a great shot from 30 yards that was touched onto the crossbar and behind.
They were unlucky again when a towering Wham header was cleared off the line with the keeper beaten.
But the goal they deserved didn't come and they were caught on the break in injury time by Jack Watkins to make the final score 4-1.
Mardy have a chance for some players to regain fitness before a visit to Graig Villa Dino on Saturday (August 31).
Mardy 2nds also return to Central League action at home to Pontypool Town 2nds.