THE Pennies' were hit for six by basement boys Tredegar Town under the Penypound floodlights in a Friday night 10-goal fest – six of them in the last 20 minutes, including a goal of the season contender from Aber 16-year-old Harrison Reynolds.
Their near neighbours won 6-4 after leading 4-1 early in the second half to climb out of the Ardal South East dropzone.
But despite Reynolds' 76th-minute wonder strike, it proved a missed opportunity for hosts Abergavenny, who haven't won since November and stay ninth.
Tredegar stormed into a 2-0 lead within 14 minutes through a 10th-minute opener from 16-year-old Oliver Bruton before provider Dafydd Jones turned scorer four minutes later.
It was 2-0 at half-time before Aber pressure forced an own goal on 53 minutes. Hopes of a comeback proved premature though, as Bruton grabbed his second on 61 minutes, matched by Jones 10 minutes later for 4-1.
But with the game apparently beyond the Pennies, a quick Aber break led to a moment of magic, as No 9 Reynolds raced on to a through ball on the edge of the box.
The teenager had at least five defenders in front, but turned the first man inside out and back again twice before back heeling his way between two more and then side-stepping the last man to slot home brilliantly.
Substitute Rudi Griffiths then made it 4-3 with three minutes of normal time left and a draw seemed on.
But in a mad finish, Tredegar secured all three points with two more strikes from Aron Vaughan and Rhys Harris in the next three minutes.
And although Aber had the last word, Mason Keepin-Davies scoring five minutes into stoppage time, there was no way back.
Blaenavon Blues' trip to Newport Corries was sunk by a waterlogged pitch, while the 2nds were downed 5-0 at Risca in the South East Reserves League.
Elsewhere, a first-half brace from Josh Baynton gave Clydach Wasps a 2-1 win at third-placed Rogerstone in the Gwent Premier top tier – the first from the spot and the second a quick-thinking free-kick.
Crickhowell crushed Usk Town 8-1 in GP2, as the feel good factor of the visitors' 4-1 away win at Pontnewynydd the previous week evaporated in the second half.
Crick led 2-1 at the break, thanks to a second-minute goal from Ben Ward and a 29th-minute strike from Mike Ling, Oliver Rudall having levelled on 12 minutes.
Usk's Louis Quinton even missed a penalty on the half-hour to make it level.
But the floodgates opened after the break, Ward firing a penalty on 52 minutes followed by his hat-trick a minute later for 4-1, before goals from Kevin Davies (60), Arthur Wright (71), Aaron Williams (87) and Josh Jones (92) completed the rout.
Elsewhere, Nantyglo made it through to the Gwent Amateur Cup third round with a 4-3 win at derby rivals Brynmawr, Carwyn Dawkins scoring the winner in extra-time after goals from Ross Hancock (5), Dwain Hunt (23) and Jack Watkins (79) were matched by Lance Lewis (11), James Watkins (17) and Rob McKenzie (54) in normal time.
Crick 2nds drew 2-2 away to PILCS 2nds in Gwent Central One, Alex Ravetta and Jordan Wright on target, while in GC2 second-placed Clydach 2nds drew 1-1 at home to Penygarn & Trevethin, Lewys McCarthy their marksman.
Usk 2nds lost 6-2 to visitors Panteg 2nds though, Mark Davies putting them 1-0 in front on five minutes seconds after missing a penalty, and Sam Rodden adding a 90th-minute consolation.