STORM Bert scuppered much of the weekend football programme, but Abergavenny Town and near neighbours Goytre both escaped by playing and winning on Friday night.
A thunderbolt free-kick from Harri Moyle on 14 minutes secured a 1-0 home win over Ardal South East basement side Newport Corinthians for the Pennies, lifting them to fourth.
And Goytre bounced back from a 7-1 Welsh Cup exit at the hands of Airbus with a 4-0 Plough Road win over mid-table Abercarn United to sit just a point behind in fifth.
Ben Williams put the hosts in front after just three minutes, doubled by Chris Parry on 22 minutes.
And two goals in two minutes early in the second half from Adam Kaplan and Lewis Iles put them in cruise control.
Clydach Wasps managed to play at Lliswerry on Saturday, but were clattered 8-1 in the Gwent Premier top tier clash.
Played in horrendous wind and rain, Wasps got back to 2-1 thanks to a Mason James finish just before half-time, but the floodgates opened – quite literally – in the second period, with five goals coming in the last 22 minutes.
Blaenavon Blues didn't play at the weekend, but host Abertillery Bluebirds on Saturday (November 30), while Goytre are away to Treharris Athletic.
Usk Town travel to face Brynmawr United in the Gwent Amateur Cup the same afternoon, while Crickhowell visit Pontypool Town, and Nantyglo host Graig Villa Dino.
Other fixtures include – Abergavenny Town 2nds v Cwmbran Celtic 2nds, Clydach Wasps v Wattsville, FC Tredegar v Nantyglo, Forgeside v PILCS 2nds, Talgarth Town v Crickhowell 2nds, Fairfield Utd Dev v Glascoed, Panteg 2nds v Forgeside 2nds, Prescoed v Clydach Wasps 2nds.
Goytre 2nds host Newport Corinthians 2nds on Friday night (November 29).