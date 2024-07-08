THE new football season is just days away with pre-season fixtures already in full swing and two big weekends of cup football hoving into view.
In the FA Welsh Cup first qualifying round on the July 26/27 weekend, Abergavenny Town will host Treherbert while Blaenavon Blues entertain Treharris Western.
Fellow Ardal South East side Goytre have been drawn away to Cwmbach Royal Stars, with Clydach Wasps home to Cardiff Bay Warriors, and Nantyglo home to Bryn Rovers.
In the Dragons Signs Amateur Trophy the following weekend (August 3/4), Abergavenny Town host Tredegar Town, while Goytre host Rogerstone.
Mardy are home to Underwood, Nantyglo entertain Brecon Corries, Clydach Wasps host Newport Saints, and Brynmawr United visit Bettws.
Abergavenny Town host Canton Liberals on Friday night (July 12) in a pre-season friendly, kick-off 7.30pm, and visit Abertillery Excelsiors on Tuesday (July 16), kick-off 6.30pm.
Blaenavon Blues host Clydach Wasps tonight (July 10), kick-off 6.30pm, followed by a trip to Builth Wells on Saturday (July 13, 2.30pm), and a home match with Penrhiwceiber Rangers on Tuesday (July 16, 7pm).
Goytre visit Cardiff Draconians next Tuesday night (7.30pm), before hosting Gloucestershire side Bishops Cleeve on Saturday (July 20, 2pm).
Meanwhile, Blaenavon Blues recently held their 2023/24 presentation evening.
First team Player of the Year was Craig Tanner; Players’ Player Matt Burns; Top Scorer Craig Ham; Young Player Kai Burton; 2nds Player of the Year Bailey Perry; 2nds Players’ Player Ethan Gibbs; 2nds Top Scorer Bailey Perry; 3rds Player of the Year Ryan Tidball; 3rds Players’ Player Louis South; 3rds Top Scorer Ryan Tidball; Mike Hall Chairman’s Award Lee Challenger; President’s Cup Russell Pullin; Steve Ward Shield Craig Williams.