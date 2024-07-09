CRAIG Bellamy has been announced as the new Cymru head coach until 2028.
The former fiery forward takes on the role to replace Rob Page after deciding to leave Burnley FC where he was acting head coach.
The 44-year-old said: “It’s an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country and it’s the proudest moment of my career.
“It was always my ultimate dream to become the Cymru Head Coach and I am ready for the challenge.
“I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football. I can’t wait to get started with our Nations League games in September.”
Bellamy, who earned 78 caps for Wales as a player scoring 19 goals, is a A UEFA Pro Licence holder through the FAW Coach Education system, and has been a coach since retiring from playing in 2014.
Prior to joining Burnley, Bellamy was the U21 Head Coach and Senior Team Assistant Coach for Anderlecht and also worked in the academy of his boyhood club Cardiff City.
As a player, Bellamy’s clubs included Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester City, Norwich City, Cardiff City, West Ham, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.
The FAW’s Chief Football Officer, Dr. David Adams, said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce Craig as our new Head Coach.
“We undertook a thorough recruitment process for the new Men’s National Team Head Coach and Craig was identified as the standout candidate.
“We are all looking forward to the Nations League games and working with Craig to deliver success for Welsh Football.”
Burlney FC wished Bellamy the best of luck.
Bellamy’s first match in charge of the side will be on Friday, 6 September against Türkiye at the Cardiff City Stadium, where Cymru will begin their UEFA Nations League campaign.