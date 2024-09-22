GOYTRE won through to the next round of the JD Cymru Welsh Cup with a 3-1 home win over South Wales Premier Pencoed Athletic on Saturday.
Josh Richardson put the hosts in front on 21 minutes, before the Bridgend outfit levelled nine minutes later.
The Plough Road faithful were cheered before half-time though as Rob Jones hit the target for a 2-1 lead.
And he became provider 17 minutes from time as former Newport County scholar Alfie Young sealed the deal with a third, setting up a second round home tie with Cardiff Draconians on Friday, October 18.
Gwent Premier Monmouth Town are the only other Monmouthshire team still involved after a 2-0 home win over Newport City – two divisions above them in JD Cymru South – with Chepstow losing 1-0 at home to Pill (the Kingfishers’ next opponents) and Caldicot going down 2-1 at home to Morriston.
Elsewhere, Abergavenny Town FC slipped to a 1-0 away league loss at top-half Abercarn United on Saturday, ending their seven-game unbeaten Ardal South East run.
It might have been the town food festival back home, but there were no points to savour for the Pennies as an 18th minute penalty from Alex Adams proved the difference.
Defeat leaves Aber fifth eight points behind leaders Treowen Stars.
But two new signings over the weekeend have boosted the team, Charlie Davies signing from newly promoted Cinderford Town, and fellow striker Ethan Hayes – who was also part of The Foresters 2023/24 promotion push – joining from Worcester Raiders, another Hellenic Premier League outfit.
League rivals Blaenavon Blues also missed out, losing 3-2 at Undy after Matt Burns fired two in two minutes deep in stoppage time to give the score respectability, although they are just a point above the dropzone.
Abergavenny Town host sixth-placed Chepstow Town on Friday night (September 27), while near neighbours Goytre are home to basement boys Tredegar Town the same evening.
Blaenavon Blues travel to Risca United on Saturday, who they are level on points with, and their 2nds welcome Abercarn 2nds the same afternoon with Aber Development hosting Tredegar 2nds.