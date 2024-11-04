THERE were late fireworks at Risca United as Goytre won through to the fourth round of the FAW Dragon Signs Amateur Trophy following three injury time goals and a penalty shoot-out.
The village side thought they were through at Ty Isaf Park when former Newport County starlet Alfie Young made it 3-1 with his second goal a minute into stoppage time.
But Cuckoos sub Callum Hutton then plundered two goals in the next two minutes to amazingly make it 3-3 and send the tie to penalties.
Risca had led for over 50 minutes after a 14th-minute Lloyd Oliver strike before Lewis Iles levelled on 68 minutes and Young made it 2-1 with 11 minutes of normal time left.
But the stoppage-time drama meant stunned Goytre had to regroup to go again in the sudden death spot-kick shootout.
Chris Ham and Goytre goalie Joe Massaro put the visitors 2-1 up before Oliver levelled 2-2.
Iles then drilled home for 3-2 before Massaro proved the hero between the sticks saving Joshua Bolton's effort to give Goytre a 3-2 advantage after three penalties each.
Young then hit the target for 4-2, and despite Logan Oldridge keeping it alive at 4-3, Goytre sub Callum Jones sparked wild celebrations making it 5-3 to put the score beyond Risca's reach.
Another three goals in stoppage time almost pulled off a dramatic comeback for Clydach Wasps as well, after trailing 5-0 at home to high-flying Abertillery Excelsiors with 16 minutes to play.
They ended up losing 5-4, but the last-gasp fireworks certainly warmed home fans.
Excelsiors led 2-0 at half-time in the Gwent Premier top tier clash, and added another three in the first 20 minutes of the second period.
Rhys Tutton pulled one back on 74 minutes, but that looked like it until the crazy crescendo, Corey Paton firing Wasps' second in the 96th minute, followed seconds later by a third from Josh Baynton.
And in the 99th minute, an Abertillery foul saw the ref point to the spot, with Baynton firing home for 5-4.
The official then blew for time much to the relief of the visitors though, leaving Wasps seventh.
Meanwhile, Goytre’s Ardal South East league rivals Abergavenny Town and Blaenavon Blues both had the weekend off, although both second strings played in the FAW South East Reserves League.
Abergavenny Development missed out on the chance to go five points clear at the top of the table on Friday night after a 1-1 draw at home to mid-table Undy, Kieran Dobbs' 32nd-minute opener cancelled out just before the break.
But Blues 2nds remain rooted to the bottom after a 5-0 loss on Saturday at Trethomas Bluebirds.
Nantyglo were celebrating though after an 8-2 home thrashing of mid-table Gwent Premier One Albion Rovers, lifting them to fourth.
Jack Watkins (3, 48), Ross Hancock (8, 36) and Thomas Jackson (84, 94) scored braces, with Dane Morgan (63) and Lewis Francis (72) also on target.
Crickhowell also felled Oak 3-2 away to go seventh in GP2 – despite losing Ben Ward to a red card after 27 minutes – Joseph Kuczynski (37) and Jamie Tester (44) putting them 2-0 up at the break and sub Omar Bojang making it 3-1 (74).
But fourth-placed Brynmawr lost their first league game, 2-1 away to fifth-placed Pontypool Town, Rob McKenzie with the late reply, while Usk also lost 2-1 at home to basement rivals Riverside, Tiger Ramsey with their 88th-minute consolation.
Abergavenny Town host derby rivals Blaenavon Blues at Pen-Y-Pound Stadium on Friday night (November 8), while Goytre meet Risca at home in the league again the same evening.
Saturday fixtures include – Abercarn 2nds v Abergavenny Dev, Risca 2nds v Blaenavon 2nds, Treowen 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Sifil v Clydach, Pontymister v Nantyglo, Brynmawr v Thornwell, Crickhowell.v Pontypool, Trinant v Usk.