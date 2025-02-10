ABERGAVENNY Town FC’s winless run stretched to seven league games as high-flying Ardal South East neighbours Brecon Corries won 3-1 on Friday night at Pen-Y-Pound – scoring the opener in an incredible six seconds!
But Goytre FC continued their successful run with a 4-1 statement home win over third-placed Cardiff outfit Canton the same night.
Amazingly, the referee's whistle to start the match had barely sounded before the Pennies trailed, Joel Evans charging down Aber keeper Ashley Morris directly from kick-off and slotting the ball home.
Corries’ lead was then doubled in the 23rd minute after a whipped-in cross from Joe Cooper was headed home by Craig Evans.
Evans then added his second midway through the second half, bending a lovely free-kick around the wall from 25 yards for 3-0.
The Chisels hit the woodwork twice and had other chances to add another, but a goal from Aber teenager Harrison Reynolds with 12 minutes of normal time left gave the hosts a sniff, though Brecon held on for all three points to go fourth, with the Pennies slipping to 11th just a point above the dropzone.
But Goytre made it eight games unbeaten the same night on a difficult Plough Road pitch, cantering to a comfortable home win over Canton in the second half after drawing level right on half-time.
The Plough Road hosts went one behind on 21 minutes, but a leveller three minutes into first half stoppage time from Lewis Green set them up to take control in the second period, with Chris Parry putting them in front just a minute after the restart and former Pennies player Blake Tovey adding a third 12 minutes later.
Canton had to send for a sub keeper when Suleimaine Susso saw red with 20 minutes to play, and they couldn't stop former Newport County starlet Alfie Young adding a fourth two minutes into stoppage time.
The win leaves Goytre sixth with at least four games in hand on the teams above and all to play for.
Blaenavon Blues also secured a 2-1 win at basement boys Treharris Athletic Western on Saturday, Alex Berrow putting them in front after two minutes.
The hosts equalised on 10 minutes before Bailey Perry fired Blues back in front midway-through the second period, only for Berrow to get his marching orders four minutes later, although the 10-man visitors held out for the win to go above Aber by two places.
Blues 2nds' home game with Cwmbran Celtic at the Memorial Ground – the highest football pitch in Wales – was snowed off on Saturday, while Aber 2nds’ home clash with Treowen was also postponed.
Goytre 2nds played though and won on the road at Risca United, Kai Bevan breaking the deadlock four minutes into the second half, but having to finish with 10 men after their keeper also saw red with 15 minutes to go.
But the 10 men dominated the closing stages, Sohibou Cassama adding a second eight minutes from time and then scoring from the penalty spot four minutes later for a 3-0 win that lifts them above their hosts to 11th in the FAW South East Reserves League.
This Saturday (February 15), Goytre 1sts visit Abercarn United while their 2nds host Undy the night before (Friday, February 14).
Neither Abergavenny or Blaenavon Blues' 1st teams are in action this weekend, but their 2nds come face to face on Saturday in a derby at the Memorial Ground.