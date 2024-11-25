GPL County Motors Cup QF
Nantyglo 6 Mardy AFC 1
A DIFFICULT looking County Motors Cup game away to high-riding Nantyglo was made even tougher beforehand with the loss of Mardy keeper Logan Hamer, midfielder Jack Williams and last week's hat-trick hero and top scorer Ross Melrose, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The hosts switched the fixture to a synthetic pitch, which meant the game could still go ahead despite the high wind and torrential rain throughout.
Unfortunately, the visitors made a start as bad as the weather and straight from the kick-off, some quick Nantyglo passing put Dwain Hunt through on goal to score with less than a minute on the clock.
Mardy remained under the cosh and ten minutes later it needed a save of the season contender from keeper Chris Price to keep Glo out, tipping a goal-bound piledriver over the bar, while almost immediately, the hosts were unlucky again with an effort that hit the bar.
Mardy then played their way more into the game, with Aaron Norman forcing a full-length save from Glo keeper Shane Higginson from a free-kick that swirled in the wind.
Nevertheless, Nantyglo still maintained the initiative with some good football despite the incessant wind and rain, and just after the half-hour mark they made the game safe in a disastrous three minutes for Mardy that saw them concede three goals.
The floodgates were opened with a goal from Ross Hancock followed almost immediately by strikes from Lewis Francis and Jack Watkins to make the interval score 4-0.
An embarrassing scoreline looked on the cards, but Mardy came out competing after the break and Aaron Dainton brought a full-length save from Higginson.
But the home side weren't to be denied and just after the hour, Jackson Thomas made the score 5-0 before the visitors finally got on the scoresheet thanks to their management team, when a cross from Owen Vaughan was headed home by Matt Wham on his return to the starting line up, who had been prominent with a number of surging runs through midfield.
But within a minute, Nantyglo scored again through Carwyn Dawkins to make the final score 6-1.
Credit must go to both teams for serving up some good football in terrible conditions throughout.
Mardy travel to play Risca Town this Saturday in the Gwent County FA Cup whilst the 2nds host Penygarn and Trevethin in Gwent Central 2 after Saturday's game against Forgeside was rained off.