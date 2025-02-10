FACING games against high-flying Pentwynmawr in Gwent Premier 1 and third-placed Pontypool Reserves in Gwent Central 2, Mardy went into the weekend with around 30 players ill, injured or unavailable, reports CLIVE HARRY.
Consequently, the 1sts featured a number of changes from the previous week and featured full debuts for Luke Morgan and Jay Jay Simpson, as well as a promising substitute appearance from 16-year-old Ellis Morgan, who also appeared for the club's junior team the following day in a big win over Graig Villa Dino Juniors.
Despite the changes, the team made a promising start and went ahead after 16 minutes when a Jack Williams free-kick hit the post and top scorer Ross Melrose was on hand to tap in the rebound.
Unfortunately, the hosts were level three minutes later when a penalty was converted after being awarded for what was deemed a handball, when a shot struck a defender's arm at close range.
The teams reached the interval on level terms but Mardy then fell behind after 56 minutes when a corner fell to an attacker on the edge of the box and he scored with a well-struck shot.
They went further behind with around 20 minutes remaining and it was defending from a corner that was again their undoing, with a headed goal being conceded to make the final score 3-1.
Despite the result, the depleted team competed well and there was an excellent midfield display from Simpson as well as keeper Logan Hamer who made a number of good saves.
The 2nds suffered a similar fate going down 3-0 to Pontypool Town Reserves, who have only lost one game this season.
This Saturday (February 15), the 1sts will be looking to complete a double at home to Graig Villa Dino after winning 4-2 in Newport earlier in the season, whilst the 2nds travel to play Fairfield United Development.
Both games kick-off at 2pm.