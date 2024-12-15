GOYTRE claimed the festive derby honours when they recorded a narrow 1-0 win over local rivals Abergavenny Town in their Floodlighting and Electrical Services Ardal South East clash under the Plough Road floodlights on Friday night, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
This was the third meeting between the Monmouthshire rivals this season, after the Pennies won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Pen-y-Pound Stadium at the beginning of the campaign before the villagers gained revenge in October in a 2-0 success on home turf in the Dragon Signs FAW Amateur Trophy.
Goytre came close to opening the scoring in the seventh minute following an inviting cross from out on the right, but there were no home players in the goalmouth to apply the vital touch.
The Pennies responded four minutes later when Charlie Davies' shot from the edge of the penalty area was blocked before Jack Evans saw his 25-yard effort deflected behind for a corner.
The hosts then earned a corner on 18 minutes when Abergavenny Town goalkeeper Ashley Morris made a smart save to deny Ben Williams after taking advantage of a defensive error.
And they opened the scoring when former Abertillery Bluebirds defender Daniel Paul headed home at the far post on his debut after recently signing from JD Cymru South club Goytre United.
The Pennies searched for an equaliser as Harri Moyle pulled a 25-yard shot wide of the target on the half-hour mark before Mason Keepin-Davies cut in from the left within 60 seconds, but saw his effort on goal blocked.
At the other end, Chris Ham was denied at the near post by Morris in the 36th minute before team mate Chris Parry had a header cleared off the line from a corner two minutes later.
The visitors then broke free from defending a 39th-minute corner, but Charlie Davies ultimately fired his effort straight at Joseph Massaro from 25 yards after cutting inside from the right flank.
It was 1-0 at the break and the hosts started the second half on the front foot with Williams unable to keep his effort under the crossbar from out near the right touchline in the 49th minute, before the same player ran on to a through ball five minutes later to see his ensuing shot blocked.
Goytre’s Lewis Iles cut inside off the left touchline in the 57th minute and saw his shot blocked before Morris made a fine double save to deny Ham eight minutes later.
That came moments after Jack Sage had thundered an effort from nearly 30 yard against the crossbar at the opposite end of the pitch.
Ham's header was turned behind for a corner by Morris in the 79th minute before the Pennies' custodian made a close-range save to deny substitute Jac Evans four minutes later.
Paul came close to netting his second goal of the evening when his header was saved from an 84th-minute corner before Goytre substitute Joel Richards fired narrowly wide of the near post after a free-kick into the penalty area was partially blocked.
Abergavenny Town nearly claimed a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time, but Massaro was equal to Rudi Griffiths' header from a cross on the right.
Victory for Goytre sees them move up to sixth position following the weekend's action, with games in hand on the teams above them in the table as they prepared to host Croesyceiliog on Tuesday evening before travelling to leaders Treowen Stars on Saturday.
Abergavenny Town, meanwhile, slipped into the bottom-half of the table following the derby defeat and prepare to travel to lowly Undy Athletic on Saturday.