STORM Darragh devastated the weekend's football and rugby fixtures, with the FAW and WRU both calling off all grassroots games.
Forecast winds of up to 80mph on Saturday meant that sports bosses ruled conditions too risky to play in and for travel to games.
The FAW posted: "Following Met Office advice, all football matches in Wales on Saturday 7 December have been postponed.
"The Met Office has issued Red, Amber, and Yellow Weather Warnings for the vast majority of Wales due to Storm Darragh, which is expected to cause significant disruption."
Abergavenny Town's Friday night Pen-Y-Pound Ardal South East match against Treharris Western was an early casualty, followed by division rivals Goytre's Saturday match at Undy.
But local fans have a mouthwatering clash this Friday (December 13) to look forward to, when seventh-placed Goytre host the sixth-placed Pennies under the Plough Road lights in a league derby.
Blaenavon Blues' trip to Chepstow Town on Saturday was also blown into next year, and they'll be hoping to get back to action at home to Tredegar Town this weekend (December 14).
Rugby-wise Abergavenny RFC's trip to bottom side Pontypool United was called off, but they have another big derby at home to Monmouth this Saturday in WRU East One..
Other football fixtures at the weekend include – Clydach Wasps v Sifil, Nantyglo v Mardy, Pontnewydd United v Crickhowell, New Inn Dev v Crickhowell 2nds, Clydach 2nds v Forgeside 2nds, Glascoed v Panteg 2nds, Pontnewynydd 2nds v Mardy 2nds, Usk Town 2nds v Fairfield Utd Dev.
Rugby fixtures include Blaenavon v Skewen in the WRU 1 Cup, while Nantyglo host New Panteg in a league match.