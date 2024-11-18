ABERGAVENNY Town saw victory slip away in the last minute at bottom-four side Risca United’s Cuckoos on Saturday, Lloyd Oliver matching Jack Evans' 18th-minute opener right at the death, leaving the Pennies ninth in the Ardal South East League.
Elsewhere, Blaenavon Blues' Matt Burns levelled league leaders' Treowen Stars' 19th-minute opener with a cool finish within six minutes, and it stayed even steven to 60 minutes.
But the visitors then pulled clear with two more goals from excellent balls into the box, leaving Blues two places behind Aber.
But Abergavenny 2nds had derby bragging rights after thumping Blues 2nds 7-0 at Pen-Y-Pound in the South East Reserves top v bottom game, Kieran Dobbs with a hat-trick, sub Joel Samuel with a brace and Dylan Owen-Davies and Iestyn Kew one apiece.
Clydach Wasps suffered a 4-0 loss at New Inn after going behind to a penalty right on half-time, with the winners leapfrogging them to seventh in the Gwent Premier top tier.
And while GP2 basement side Usk fought hard at home to high-flying Brynmawr United, they had to give second best losing 2-0.
Harvey Miles put the Mawr 1-0 up six minutes before the break and sub Tyrone Gravell doubled the lead mid-way through the second half.
There was drama at the end however as the visitors lost their cool, Josh Evans red-carded for handball and kicking the ball away as four others also found themselves booked in a mad three-minute spell.
They still took the points though, lifting them to third.
But Crickhowell were beaten 4-1 at Chepstow's Thornwell R&W, Kevin Davies with a late consolation from the spot.
Abergavenny Town host Newport Corinthians in the league on Friday (November 22), while Goytre are home to Abercarn United the same night.
Saturday fixtures include – Croesyceiliog v Blaenavon, Caldicot 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Lliswerry v Clydach, Brynmawr v Alway, Crickhowell v Usk.