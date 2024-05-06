CRICKHOWELL 2nds won a dramatic penalty shoot out with Forgeside's Bees at Goytre FC's Plough Road ground to lift the Gwent Central League Langdon Cup on Saturday.
Watched by a crowd of more more than 220, their Blaenavon rivals twice went in front, but were pegged back and finished extra-time with nine men.
It then went to spot kicks with Crick - sponsored by Cab Parts Interiors Ltd – sealing it in sudden death 8-7.
Forgeside's Joseph Silk broke the deadlock four minutes before the break and it stayed that way throughout the second half until deep into injury time, with the Bees thinking their name was on the cup.
But instead of blowing for full time, the referee pointed to the spot, with the Jackdaws' James Edwards stepping up to make it 1-1 right at the death.
That brought extra-time with Benny Rogers firing the Bees in front again on 102 minutes.
But the scorer saw red for a second yellow a minute into the second period, and four minutes later they paid the penalty quite literally when Edwards again needed no second invitation to level from the spot.
The players were now running on empty and another second yellow four minutes from the end of extra time saw Tyler Harris given his marching orders before it finished 2-2.
That brought spot kicks, with Crick keeper Tom Naylor the hero as Forgeside missed to level at 8-8.