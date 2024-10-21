Ardal South East League
Brecon Corries 1 Abergavenny Town 0
THE Pennies poor run of form continued as high-flying hosts Brecon Corries struck late on to secure a 1-0 win on Saturday, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
The Pennies came into their latest game on the back of a four-match winless league run, having lost 4-0 at home to Caldicot Town in their previous outing.
Corries were looking to bounce back from a 4-2 defeat at Aber's local rivals Goytre, although manager Damien Daniels and his assistant, Paul Burke, were both forced to watch from behind the perimeter railing following their dismissals at Plough Road.
The hosts had the first goal scoring opportunity when Craig Evans burst into the penalty area after 10 minutes, but was denied by a well-timed challenge.
The Pennies responded in the 18th minute when Rhys Tandy saw his shot on the turn blocked after his team broke quickly down the left and delivered an inviting cross into the penalty area.
Corries came close to breaking the deadlock within 60 seconds however, Evans heading narrowly wide of the far post from Joel Evans' free-kick from the left edge of the box.
And Joel Evans had another chance to open the scoring within a minute, but was unable to keep his header under Ashley Morris' crossbar from Jack Biggs' inviting cross.
The forward then saw his 24th-minute shot on the turn saved by Morris after being picked out by Paul Keddle, who himself then had a shot blocked.
Craig Evans was next unable to direct his low 30-yard free-kick on target, before Corries captain Dale Evans denied Aber forward Rudi Griffiths with a well-timed challenge when played through on on 39 minutes.
Corries were on top though, Joel Evans next heading over from Biggs' 42nd minute cross on the right, before Craig Evans drove towards the penalty area and fired over and then shot wide after being played through on goal in stoppage time.
Biggs had a glorious chance to break the deadlock when played through in the opening minute of the second half, but lost his footing at the vital moment, while Joel Evans could only deliver a weak shot two minutes later following a cross from the right.
The Pennies responded two minutes later breaking down the left before Griffiths saw his shot from the edge of the box saved by Steve Price.
Corries midfielder Mitchell Davies' low drive from 20 yards out was then blocked followed by Matt Jones' effort from the rebound.
Keddle was denied by Morris within 60 seconds, before the veteran forward was stopped by a well-timed tackle in the 71st minute.
And then Biggs had a close-range effort blocked from the ensuing corner.
At the other end Griffiths was unable to connect properly with a bouncing ball that dropped over his shoulder.
And the miss cost them, as Corries' persistence paid dividends with nine minutes left when Joel Evans' glancing header nestled into the far corner of Morris' net after connecting with Craig Evans' cross pulled back from the byline.
There were a few nervous moments in the closing stages, but Corries managed to keep a clean sheet and maintain third position, with Aber slipping to eighth.
The Pennies will be attempting to arrest their recent run when they head to newly-promoted Newport Corinthians on Saturday (October 26).
But Abergavenny’s Development team marched on at the top of the South East Reserves’ League on Friday night, winning 3-0 at home to Newport Corries’ 2nds thanks to goals from Kieran Dobbs (17), Morgan Barbu (35) and Joel Ali (83), with Trethomas Bluebirds away next on Saturday.