Gwent Premier One
Nantyglo 0 Mardy AFC 2
MARDY 1st XI travelled to top-four Nantyglo with the rare luxury of a full squad on Saturday, and came away with all three points after arguably their best performance of the season, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The home side had previously beaten Mardy twice this campaign, but the visitors showed no signs of an inferiority complex and started off the game confidently by forcing a corner almost straight from the kick-off, following which Jack Williams had a well struck shot turned around the post.
The match had begun at a cracking pace and Nantyglo countered Mardy's excellent start with a move that ended with a full length save by keeper Chris Price.
Matt Wham then had a shot deflected for a corner, but the visitors weren't to be denied and they took the lead after 18 minutes with a lovely goal.
The ball wasn't cleared after a spell of Mardy pressure and when Tom Jenkins spotted holding midfielder Liam Powell making a rare foray upfield, he laid the ball back for him to strike a superb first time curling shot from just outside the area into the back of the net – his first goal for the team.
A minute later Jenkins could have increased the lead, but his shot beat home keeper Darian Duggan before rolling agonisingly wide.
Glo then showed how dangerous they could be with a lightning fast break which resulted in Price having to make an excellent save with a touch over the bar from a well struck shot.
A frantic first half then ended with Duggan safely holding a Jenkins effort after a flowing move involving Wham and Owen Vaughan.
The second half started in similar vein with Jenkins yet again and Nathan Price going close, but Nantyglo began to get more of the ball as the half went on.
Nevertheless, Mardy showed excellent defensive solidity marshalled by centre backs Aaron Norman and Ellis French, to the extent that despite pressure from the home team they were not able to create any clear cut chances.
Some great entertainment was being served up by both teams but it was the visitors who made the game safe with 11 minutes left to play.
The goal came about after Nantyglo were caught in possession at the back by some excellent pressing and the ball broke to Ross Melrose whose pace took him past a defender before shooting low past Duggan with a well struck effort from just outside the area.
Mardy held firm at the back despite some late pressure, and sitting 10th in the table will be looking for another three points by completing a double over Graig Villa Dino at home this Saturday (December 21).
Mardy 2nds didn't fare so well going down to a 4-0 defeat against Clydach Wasps 2nds in Gwent Central 2, Joel Broad with a brace backed by strikes from Eddie Watkins and a 90th-minute Keiran Evans effort, with both teams now off until January 4.