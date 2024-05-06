TEN-man Blaenavon Blues missed out 1-0 to Chepstow Town at a rain-drenched Larkfield on Sunday, as the Jockeys leapt into fourth above Goytre in the Ardal South East League, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
The hosts had a chance to break the deadlock right on half-time when Blues sub Lee Wathen saw red for handling a shot on the goal line and the ref pointed to the spot.
But Matthew Board saw his penalty well saved by Blues custodian Luca Bullock.
The heavy rain that started just before the interval made the Larkfield playing surface somewhat tricky to play on during the second half as both teams looked to make the breakthrough.
And the only goal of the afternoon arrived in the 62nd minute when Mallachi Graham latched on to a pass played through by Joshua Parsons to squeeze the ball past the advancing Bullock.
Whilst 10-man Blues looked to find an equaliser during the closing stages, it was the hosts that looked more likely to increase their tally.
But a single goal proved enough for the Larkfield club to go 11 unbeaten and complete their home fixtures on a winning note.
Blues, now 10th, posted: "A squad down to the bare bones, but the boys gave everything on the pitch today!"
In midweek, two late goals saw Blues come from behind to secure a 3-3 draw at Floodlighting and Electrical Services Ardal SE whipping boys Hay St Mary's, who suffered a 14-0 drubbing at high-flying Newport City at the weekend.
The scorers were Kian Cook, Matt Burns and skipper Kai Burton.
Goytre didn't play last week, but were due to host Aberbargoed Buds on Tuesday night (May 7), and with games in hand can still mathematically finish second.
Blues 2nds bounced back from a heavy 6-0 loss at Risca in midweek with a 4-4 draw at home to Caldicot on Saturday, Bailey Perry, Jake Green, Jude Bull and Will Priest from the spot the marksmen.
Any thought that Clydach Wasps were safe in the Gwent Premier top tier received a rude awakening as they were blitzed 8-0 at mid-table Abertillery Excelsiors, leaving them four points above second to bottom Wattsville.
But Brynmawr United kept up their North Gwent Premier title chase though with a 6-2 midweek win at Fields Park, Liam Davies with a hat-trick, Charlie Davies with a brace and James Watkins with the other goal.
Mawr are three points with two games to play behind leaders Aberbargoed Town, who have finished their fixtures, and with a lesser goal difference need a win and a draw to win the title, starting with a trip to basement boys Blackwood Town on Saturday (May 11).
Elsewhere Usk Town 2nds were in seventh heaven, hammering hosts Forgeside 2nds 7-0 in midweek, lifting them to fourth in Gwent Central Two with the Blaenavon outfit firmly rooted to the bottom.
Fixtures this Saturday (May 11) include – Blaenavon Blues v Caldicot Town, Undy Athletic v Goytre, Abercarn 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Clydach Wasps v Lucas Cwmbran, Forgeside v Race, Blaenavon Blues 3rds v Fairfield (Gwent Central Open Cup final, Plough Road, Goytre FC, kick-off 2.30pm).
Goytre 2nds also host Abertillery Bluebirds 2nds on Wednesday night (May 8), while Blues 3rds face Panteg 2nds away the same evening.