BLAENAVON Blues bagged the local derby bragging rights as they scored an emphatic 3-0 win over Abergavenny Town under the lights at Pen-Y-Pound Stadium on Friday night.
First half goals from Bailey Perry on 18 minutes and Matt Burns on 36 minutes saw the Blues in control at half-time.
And a thunderbolt of a left-foot shot from outside the box from Illtyd Caddick after a Blues break sealed all three points, leaving the Aber keeper with no chance as the ball rocketed into the top left-hand corner.
Defeat saw the Pennies slip to ninth in the Ardal South East League, with Blues closing to within two places and two points of them.
Elsewhere, there was more late drama for Goytre as they beat Risca United for the second time in six days, thanks this time to a last gasp second Lewis Iles goal two minutes into stoppage time.
Having won through 5-3 on penalties at Ty Isaf Park after an incredible three goals in stoppage time saw the match end in a 3-3 draw, the teams headed for Plough Road on Friday, where league hot shot Chris Ham fired Goytre in front on nine minutes.
That's how it stayed until mid-way through the second period when Lewis Oliver levelled and Joe Ward then put the visitors 2-1 up with a right-footed shot from the edge of the six-yard box with 20 minutes to play.
But Iles hit back for 2-2 10 minutes from time, and then proved the hero to take all three points, lifting the village side two places above Aber to seventh.
Meanwhile, Aber's Development boys marched on at the top of the South East Reserves League with a 3-1 win away to Abercarn 2nds.
Mason Keepin-Davies put the Pennies in front two minutes before the break before Kieran Dobbs doubled the lead on 70 minutes.
Keepin-Davies then fired his second for 3-0 with four minutes to play, with the hosts grabbing a late consolation from the spot in the last minute of normal time.
At the other end of the table though, Blaenavon Blues were blitzed 6-1 by visitors Risca 2nds, Finley Watkins with the first half consolation.
But Goytre 2nds secured a second win 2-1 at Treowen to move six points clear of the basement, sub Rob Surtees with an 88th-minute winner after a Casey Stewart first half opener.
Clydach Wasps led after four minutes thanks to a Corey Paton strike, but missed out by the same score at Newport outfit Sifil in the Gwent Premier League, leaving them seventh.
But Nantyglo mastered Pontymister 5-2 away to stay fourth in GP1, Jack Watkins with a brace, backed by strikes from Ross Davies, Dwain Hunt and sub Jackson Thomas.
A 69th-minute James Watkins goal secured a 1-0 win for Brynmawr United at home to Chepstow outfit Thornwell R&W, with games in hand on the three GP2 teams above.
But eighth-placed Crickhowell lost 1-0 at home to fifth-placed Pontypool Town, while basement side Usk fought hard at mid-table Trinant but went down to a 2-1 loss, Kris Jordan with their 70th-minute consolation.
Goytre AFC – Monmouthshire’s sole surviving team in the JD Cymru Welsh Cup – have a long journey to Flintshire to face Cymru North outfit Airbus UK in the fourth round this Saturday (November 16).
Other league fixtures include – Risca United v Abergavenny Town, Blaenavon Blues v Treowen Stars, Abergavenny Town Dev v Blaenavon Blues 2nds, New Inn v Clydach Wasps, Mardy v Llanhilleth Athletic, Thornwell R&W v Crickhowell, Usk Town v Brynmawr United.