GOYTRE eased to a 3-0 Ardal South East victory over Caldicot Town on Friday under the Plough Road floodlights, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
The Swans started on the front foot in the opening minute when Laurent Ngunjoh drove into the box but fired straight into Goytre keeper Jospeh Massaro’s arms.
The hosts' Thomas Meechan then saw a close-range 12th-minute effort blocked at the other end, before pulling a shot wide from the edge of the penalty area on the half-hour mark.
But Goytre struck two minutes later when they broke swiftly from deep and leading scorer Chris Ham was played through to cooly finish past goalkeeper Mathew Sandiford.
Ngunjoh surged into the box but again could only fire straight at Massaro, before Sandiford saved another Meechan effort at the other end.
Goytre’s Lewis Green was also played through on goal in first-half stoppage-time only to drag his shot wide.
But the hosts doubled their advantage three minutes after the break when Jamie Bird found the top corner with a sumptuous 25-yard half-volley.
Caldicot's Ben Donoghue saw a 53rd-minute shot blocked before Ngungoh's free-kick from just outside the box hit the defensive wall.
Sandiford then turned away another Bird 25-yard drive before the same player sliced another long-ranger wide.
But it was 3-0 in the 64th minute when Ham converted a penalty awarded moments after Sandiford had made a fine double save.
Green then struck a 75th-minute effort straight at the Swans keeper from the edge of the area before Donoghue headed over five minutes later from a cross from the left, but there was no further scoring.
Seventh-placed Goytre – who learnt during the week they will face Llanrwst United away in the quarter-finals of the FAW Trophy – will be looking for a seventh consecutive league win on Saturday (February 1) when they visit fourth-placed Brecon Corries.
Goytre 2nds also won 4-0 at home to Tredegar Town on Saturday, Ben Williams with a brace, and Kai Bevan and Josh Jones also on target.