A LAST-minute goal for bottom of the table Treharris Athletic cost Blaenavon Blues all three points in Saturday’s basement battle at the Memorial Ground, as they drew 1-1.
Matt Burns put Blues in front on 30 minutes but victory slipped away right at the death, leaving them second from bottom in Ardal South East, two points above their opponents.
Goytre's Welsh Cup tie at home to Cardiff Draconians on Friday was postponed due to a sodden Plough Road pitch to Tuesday night (October 22).
But Clydach Wasps led 1-0 at half-time at home to second-placed Cwmbran Town in the Gwent Premier top tier thanks to a Jord Jones strike, only to lose 3-1, the third goal coming 10 minutes into stoppage time.
Nantyglo won 2-0 at home to PILCS to leapfrog them to fourth in GP1 though, Josh Saxon (53) and Ross Davies (63) with the goals.
And Brynmawr chopped lowly Oak down 8-0 to occupy the same spot in GP2, Harvey Miles, Liam Davies and Conor Smith with braces, and Rob McKenzie and Damien Watkins with one apiece.
Crickhowell also won 2-1 at home to Pontnewynydd to ease clear of the basement, Mike Randall with both goals.
Usk Town also fought hard at home to high-flying Pontnewydd United, but finished empty-handed after a 2-0 loss to stay second to bottom.
Other results on Saturday included Pontnewynydd 2nds 1 Forgeside 2nds 3, Garnlydan 5 Brynmawr 2nds 2.