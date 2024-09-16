ABERGAVENNY Town 1st XI fought out a scoreless draw at Pen-Y-Pound on Friday night with mid-table rivals Croesyceiliog.
And although they remain unbeaten after seven games in Ardal South East, it felt a bit like two points dropped with a fourth draw of the campaign for the Pennies, leaving them fifth five points behind pace setters Treowen Stars.
Indeed, local Ardal teams all had to settle for a share of the points at the weekend, Blaenavon Blues drawing 1-1 at home to Canton on Saturday, and Goytre held 2-2 at home by Abertillery Bluebirds.
Canton opened the scoring at the Memorial Ground through substitute Jordan Carey with just 16 minutes to go.
But the Blues were back on level terms just four minutes later when a great delivery from a Mike Baugh corner was expertly headed home by Matt Burns, the point leaving the team 12th two points above the drop zone.
Baugh, who took over as first team boss in the close season, stepped down from the role after the game, the club posting: "We would like to thank Spike for his efforts and hard work in his short tenure as first team manager."
Chris Ham, who spent last season at the Blues, put mid-table Goytre 1-0 up after three minutes at home to high-flying Bluebirds before an Abertillery penalty two minutes into the second half made it 1-1.
And there was drama right at the end as the hosts thought they'd won it with a Daniel Barnard strike three minutes from time, only for Bluebirds to level in the final minute.
Abergavenny Town visit Abercarn United in the league this Saturday (September 21), while Blaenavon are away to Undy.
Goytre made it through the preliminary rounds of the JD Welsh Cup and host Pencoed Athletic the same afternoon in the first round proper.