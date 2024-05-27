TWO county fighters who recently clinched Welsh titles are set to defend themnext month at the Manor Hotel in Crickhowell.
The Sunday June 30, event will feature exclusively Welsh fighters, promising an exhilarating afternoon of high-quality boxing and Thai Boxing.
Old Monmothian Fin Mitchel, the undisputed Welsh Light Heavyweight K1 Champion, secured his title with a stunning first-round knockout in Milford Haven against an Abertillery opponent last month.
And coach Phil Williams said: “Fin is in exceptional shape and incredibly dedicated. His record speaks for itself; he has only one loss by points in a televised bout and a draw against a heavyweight. All his other 11 victories have been by knockout.”
Samed Saritag, a current Monmouth School pupil, earned his Welsh Super Middleweight U18 title with a points victory over five rounds in Criccieth.
“Samed has made significant strides,” said Williams.
“When he started training with me, he struggled with his fitness and boxing technique, but in just nine months, he has transformed, winning three consecutive bouts and securing a genuine title.
“He is committed to turning professional, and we are supporting him every step of the way.”
The event, sanctioned by the Professional Boxing Association, will feature world-class referees and officials, with a social media reach extending globally.
Phil said the focus is on nurturing Monmouthshire talent and growing organically.
While a television contract is on the horizon, the priority remains on ensuring fighters’ quality and experience before taking the next big step.
Making their debuts will be 18-year old former Monmouth School pupil Lloyd Thomas of Llanddewi Rhydderch and current Monmouth School pupil Jack Whittal-Williams of Llanfihangel Crucorney.
There is also the potential return of former pupil Isaac Williams, aiming to extend his record to ten wins from ten bouts, pending recovery from a long-term injury.
Isaac is already tipped as the most talented boxer to come from Wales in years and has been approached by some of the top promoters for his signature.