SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD Jack Woods is making a big impact on the rugby field.
Jack, who can play at fly-half or full-back, joined Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools in September on a Dragons Rugby Scholarship.
And a big fan of England and Harlequins star, Marcus Smith, he was a key player as Monmouth School for Boys’ 1st XV had a fine season, winning 14 out of their 17 matches.
“I am part of the Academy at the Dragons and I have really enjoyed my first year at Monmouth – both in education and in sport,” said Jack.
“After the school season finished, I played all eight games for the Dragons’ regional academy team.
“I got called up for Wales, playing matches against Scotland and England, both in Swansea, which I really enjoyed.
“It was very exciting because I then got picked in Wales Under-18s Six Nations squad to face Ireland in Dublin.
“Playing in Dublin was an experience I won’t forget – and I then played for Wales against both Italy and Scotland in the SIx Nations competition.”
Jack added: “I felt very emotional playing for Wales, but I was very proud and I loved every minute of it.
“I would love to become a professional rugby player in the future, but I am just enjoying my rugby at the moment.”
Jack was delighted to present his Wales shirt to Mr Paul Morris, Master in Charge of Rugby Coaching, at Monmouth School for Boys.