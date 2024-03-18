ABERGAVENNY Town – looking for some crumbs of comfort after being relegated from JD Cymru South the previous week – are still looking for a change of fortune, after losing out to an own goal and a second deep in second half stoppage time away to Baglan Dragons on Saturday.
Jack Brunnock’s own goal put the Dragons 1-0 ahead seven minutes before half-time, and the hosts eventually sealed victory 2-0 when Jordan Evans scored in the third minute of added time.
There was no celebration for the Pennies' 2nds either, hit for six away to Caldicot 2nds, and scoring just the one in reply.
Blaenavon Blues' 1st XI's home game with Caldicot at the weekend was called off due to a waterlogged pitch, while fellow Ardal South East outfit Goytre were due to host Chepstow Town last night (Tuesday, March 19).
Clydach Wasps moved further away from the Gwent Premier League Premier drop zone with a 2-1 home win over fellow strugglers Newport Civil Service, with a goal apiece from Mike Ling and Marc Taylor securing the points.
Rock bottom GP2 side Usk Town were walloped 8-0 at home by second-placed Marshfield and are still winless this season.
Crickhowell 2nds lost a tight one 3-2 at home to fellow Gwent Central 1 high-flyers New Inn Development, Josh Cashell and Aaron Faulkner the hosts' scorers.
Goytre host Abercarn United under the lights at Plough Road on Friday night (March 22), while Blaenavon Blues are away the same night at Risca United.
Fixtures on Saturday (March 23) include – Abergavenny Town 2nds v Chepstow Town 2nds, Blaenavon Blues 2nds v Abertillery Bluebirds 2nds, Lliswerry 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Clydach Wasps v Cwmbran Town, Nantyglo v Neuadd Wen, Pontnewynydd v Crickhowell 2nds, Twyn y Ffald Blues v Brynmawr United, Fields Park 2nds v Nantyglo 2nds.