Gwent Premier One
Mardy AFC 1 Pentwynmawr Athletic 0
A MUCH improved second half display and the only goal of the game from Dan Wait saw Mardy edge out visitors Pentwynmawr Athletic to move above them into fourth in the Gwent Premier First Division, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The visitors made a lively start and dominated the early stages with Mardy keeper Logan Hamer forced into an excellent save from a powerful shot that was heading for the corner of the net in the seventh minute.
The heavy conditions have hampered the home side’s passing game in recent weeks and their first really cohesive move didn’t arrive until 20 minutes in and it almost gave them the lead when a well struck, low shot from Daniel Wait forced visiting keeper Anthony Davies into a full length save.
However, Mardy were still only playing fitfully and they could well have fallen behind when Pentwynmawr centre back Connor Dodds, who had been dominant in the air at the back for the visitors, moved up for a corner and rose above everyone only for his header to bounce off the top of the bar.
Whatever was said at the break brought about a change and Mardy looked a much better side with the lively Wait seeing a steepling cross bounce off the bar shortly after the restart.
The improvement was maintained and the home side took the lead just before the hour mark when a lovely curling cross from Brad Daniels was met by a full length diving header past Davies by Wait.
Daniels then went close himself with a shot from distance that sailed just over the crossbar.
Nevertheless, the game continued to be a tense, tight affair and, with time running out, it was only some heroics from Hamer that kept Mardy in front when a pass found a Pentwynmawr attacker unmarked in front of goal.
An equaliser looked a certainty when he shot low and hard for the corner only for Hamer to not only block the shot but to bounce back up and take the sting out of a follow up goal bound header.
The rescue was completed when sub Rhys Whiteman, who had made an impressive cameo appearance after some time away from the game, cleared the ball off the line to secure the three points.
This Saturday, Mardy have a huge game away to Division One leaders Machen.
After having their game away to Forgeside called off, Mardy reserves hope to return to action at home to Tranch this weekend.