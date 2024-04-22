RHYS Schwank gave Abergavenny Town late hope at home to Caerau Ely to cut the deficit to 2-1 against the high-flying JD Cymru South Cardiff outfit.
But the city side had the final say in both teams' final game, Conor McNamara restoring the two-goal cushion in the dying moments.
The already-relegated Pennies went 1-0 down on 36 minutes to a penalty before teenager Dan Ingram doubled the lead with 12 minutes left.
Schwank's quick riposte two minutes later briefly gave Aber hope again, but it wasn't to be, and they'll be looking to rebuild now at a lower level after a season to forget.
Goytre followed up a 3-0 midweek win over Lliswerry with a 2-1 win at Tredegar Town on Saturday to keep alive their faint hopes of a top-two finish in Ardal South East.
Josh Graham opened the scoring 10 minutes before the break, but the hosts levelled within five minutes to leave it all-square at half-time.
But an own goal with 20 minutes to play secured the points for Goytre, who still had seven games to play ahead of Tuesday night's home match with runaway leaders Trethomas Bluebirds.
Blaenavon Blues keeper Luca Bullock saved a point with an injury time penalty stop at home to fifth-placed Brecon Corries, after the hosts surrendered a 4-2 lead in the dying minutes.
Jack Bain put Corries 1-0 up on 25 minutes before Chris Ham levelled nine minutes before the break.
Mike Baugh then made it 2-1 to Blues on 51 minutes and it was 3-1 five minutes later when Jude Bull struck.
But a late flurry of goals saw Bain pull one back 10 minutes from time, and despite Ham's second making it 4-2 three minutes later, Corries' Dale Evans and Craig Evans struck on 86 and 90 minutes to make it all-square.
There was still drama as the ref pointed to the spot two minutes later, but Bullock saved the shot and Blues’ blushes.
Blues 3rds’ Terry Jones was spot on to win a dramatic Gwent Central Open Cup semi-final 5-3 though after a 2-2 draw in normal time with Crickhowell 2nds.
Logan Jones and Kieran Morrison had put Blues 2-0 up only to be pegged back in the last three minutes by an Aaron Williams goal and a Nick Francis penalty.
But a shootout save from Marc Browning and Jones’ spot kick secured a final clash with Talgarth.
Blues 2nds drew 0-0 away to Tredegar 2nds, while Clydach Wasps lost 2-0 at home to Abertillery Excelsiors in the Gwent Premier’s top tier.
Nantyglo’s 3-2 home win over Pontymister saw them leapfrog Mardy to third in GP1. and Forgeside beat Wasps 2nds 3-0 at home in GC1.
But the latter’s 2nds lost 5-1 away to Fairfield Dev in GC2 following a 14-3 midweek loss to the same side, while Usk 2nds were hammered 9-1 by Prescoed.
Brynmawr United also beat Fields Park 6-0 to keep up their North Gwent Premier title challenge.
Fixtures on Saturday include – Abercarn United v Goytre, Abertillery Bluebirds 2nds v Abergavenny 2nds, Blaenavon 2nds v Lliswerry, Chepstow 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Caerleon v Clydach, Argoed v Brynmawr, Crickhowell 2nds v Fairfield, Forgeside v Pontnewynydd, Panteg 2nds v Forgeside 2nds.