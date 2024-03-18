CRICKHOWELL FC are giving the thumbs up to a new £10,000 crowdfunder kickstart campaign, designed to help boost their facilities, with a view to becoming even more inclusive and hosting women’s and girls’ football.
Founded in 1878, the club caters for all age groups from U6s through to senior football, with some 250 registered players, alongside many non-playing members and supporters.
It has plans in the pipeline for an £80,000 club extension and upgrade, and club spokesperson Adam Tester said: "We consider ourselves a club that the community can be proud of, bringing people together, whilst improving physical and mental wellbeing.
"The local community is at the forefront of what we do. We want to provide association football for as many as possible, whilst providing facilities that give the community an opportunity to enjoy a high standard of football in comfort.
"Our support is exceptional for the level in which the club currently plays with attendances as high as 100 in recent seasons and our average attendance around 80.
"And with an ever increasing cost of living, we want to continue to provide affordable entertainment on the doorstep of the community."
The facilities are used by multiple other groups, while the club hosts the town's bonfire night which attracts around 1,000 people, and the Crickhowell Car Boot sale in the dryer months.
Adam added: "Our Elvicta football ground, is the heart of our club and the community, but unfortunately we have had many setbacks with severe flooding and the lack of income, like many, with the COVID pandemic.
"Thankfully, through the hard work of our dedicated volunteers, with secretary Huw Morgans spearheading all aspects, we were able to keep the club going and player numbers up.
"But we are always looking to improve both on and off the field, and we now want to make the ground more comfortable and more accessible for those that have mobility issues."
Projects include a new access ramp, and a clubhouse extension to include extra facilities for females and disabled people, and larger seating areas and a bigger bar.
The Crickhowell FC Development Campaign Fund is online at Crowdunder with four ways people can help:
1. Make a pledge.
2. Spread the word, on social media and elsewhere.
3. Provide rewards by donating things that can be offered to supporters.
4. Fundraise, perhaps through a sponsored activity.
The club are also hosting a fundraising Race Night in the Clarence Halll on April 19, and are also planning a 5-aside tournament.
They will also be applying for funds from the Cymru Football Foundation to assist with a large chunk of the development.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available on the Crowdfunder site, with rewards.