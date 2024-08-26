SECOND versus third ended in a nailbiting three-run win for the latter, as Usk CC 1sts gave themselves an outside chance of claiming the runner-up spot in this weekend's final round of South Wales Premier One matches.
In a rain-hit 30-over match at home to second-placed Pontarddulais, 65 off 57 balls from third man Ollie Rayner, backed by 37 from opener Hugh Caldicott and 35 from former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar, guided the hosts to 177-6.
Pont then put on 91 for the first wicket until Ben Jones made the breakthrough trapping their opener for 58.
And a Jones catch off a Ryan Price delivery to dismiss their skipper for a duck next over shifted the momentum, with wickets following regularly from that point, Matthew Williams taking four and Price another.
The visitors needed 10 from the final over, but Jones struck again to take the ninth and his second wicket to restrict Pont to 174-9, for a win that leaves Usk 13 points behind their rivals.
The 2nds won by seven wickets away to Cardiff 3rds to go second in South East Wales Four, Pat Rodden taking five wickets as they dismissed the hosts for 117 in 29.5 overs before easing to 118-3 in 27 overs.
Paul Murphy and Mika Ekstrom also took wicket braces and Jamie Jones one, before a 74-run unbeaten fourth wicket stand between Jones (37) and Ekstrom (35) saw them home.
Elsewhere, Llanarth secured a six-wicket SEW5 win at home to Hopkinstown, Ollie Mann and Paul Gittins sharing a 109-run second wicket stand as they successfully chased down a target of 218-9 off 45 overs.
Dennis Heath took four wickets and John Newington-Bridges two for the hosts, before Mann scored 62, Gittins 60 and Sam Michell 44 as they reached 221-4 with 8.4 overs to spare.
Usk 1sts visit Neath on Saturday (August 31), while the 2nds host Barry Athletic 2nds and the 3rds travel to play Blaengarw & Coedely 1sts.
Llanarth 1sts are away to Radyr 3rds, and the 2nds host Newport Fugitives 3rds.