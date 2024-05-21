GLANGRWYNEY Cricket Club’s 1sts fell 41 runs short at home trying to chase down Abertillery Town 1sts 180-8 off 40 overs, all out for 139 in the 38th over.
Tom Miller took four wickets and Mark Waldeck two for Glan, while skipper Michael Devoy held three catches before scoring 87 with the bat.
But the 2nds won by 108 runs in the reserves’ fixture at Abertillery, Geoff Holmes with a magnificent 112 not out in their 229-6 before Glan dismissed their hosts for 121 in the 29th over, Holmes, Iestyn Devoy and Hywel Price all taking three wickets apiece.
Monkswood 1st XI held on to win by 15 runs away to Sully Centurions after setting a target of 213-5 in their 40 overs, Matthew Malson firing 74, Mike Watkins 38, Mark Jones 35 and Haydn Simons 47 not out.
Matthew Malson, Adam Malson and Gareth Trumper then took wicket braces as Sully were limited to 198-8 in reply.
Glangrwyney 1sts visit Barry Wanderers this Saturday (May 25), while the 2nds host the joint Panteg and Monkswood 3rds and Monkswood 1sts are home to Sully Spartans.