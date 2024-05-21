ABERGAVENNY Cricket Club's Women's XI travelled to Panteg on Sunday, for the first all-female match between the clubs.
Emily Tyler and Tomoko Sheehan made their debuts and received their club caps, as Maria Sheehan needed just two balls to send the hosts' opener to the pavilion for a duck.
But the next Panteg batter then scored 52 including eight fours to help them to 130-7 off 30 overs.
Skipper Lotte Matthews impressed with the ball taking two for 10 off six overs, while Anwen Williams took 2-42, Maria Sheehan 1-15 and Bell Collett 1-24.
Maria Sheehan with 12 and Matthews with 26 helped Aber to 52-2 in reply, but their departure heralded a downturn in fortunes as the visitors were all out for 64 in the 26th over.
Meanwhile, the club's youngsters are getting in the swing of the new season with matches coming thick and fast.
In midweek, the U13s travelled to Monmouth for what proved to be a nailbiting league match, with the hosts setting a 20-over target of 141-4 as Joe Longcake took 2-20 and Eric Pike 1-3 for the visitors.
And Abergavenny then reached 143-5 with just three balls to spare, Ed Loose firing an unbeaten 28, Frank Meredith 22, Maria Sheehan 20 and Eric Pike 17 not out.
The team was – Maria Sheehan, Edward Loose (Capt), Beatrice Cundy, Oliver Hobbs, Joseph Longcake, Eric Pike, Anwen Williams, Leo Roberts, Maddie Powell, Sam Wadsworth, and Frank Meredith (w/k).
Two nights later it was the turn of the U15s to make the same journey.
Monmouth set a 20-over target of 122-2, with a wicket each for Lloyd Sharp and Toby Smith.
And then the visitors raced to 126-1 in 16 overs, Toby Smith firing an unbeaten 50 before retiring, Olly Jones 25, Lloyd Sharp 23 not out and Evan Jones six not out.
The team was – Olly Jones, Toby Smith, Lloyd Sharp, Evan Jones, James Forrester, Joe Fairbank, Gruff Wood (Capt), Dylan Bradley (w/k), Bowen Thomas, Jayden Bruton.