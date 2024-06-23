LLANARTH CC 1st XI secured local derby bragging rights at home to Usk 2nds as they secured midweek victory with just three balls to spare in the Macey Bowl.
Usk were all out for 117 on the penultimate ball of their 20-over allotment, Arthur Newington-Bridges taking four wickets for 23 runs off 3.5 overs, and Dan Moseley 3-19 off four overs.
Several batsmen made double figures, but none could push on to a significant total, Sidharth Ramesh scoring 19, Pat Rodden 18, Jamie Jones 16, Matt Hancock 14, Neil Perrett 13 and Mika Ekstrom 11.
A 58-run third-wicket partnership from Llanarth's John Newington-Bridges and skipper Ollie Mann then took the hosts to the brink of victory, new man Tom Stentiford hitting a four off his second ball to take them over the winning line to 119-4.
On Saturday in South East Wales 5 action, the cricket boot was on the other foot as Llanarth lost another tight game by three wickets away to Hopkinstown.
Sean Edwards hit an unbeaten 87 off 82 balls, including 12 fours and a six, backed by Will Heath with 51, as the visitors were all out for 204 in 43.3 overs.
But the hosts squeezed home with 11 balls to spare reaching 207-7, Tom Heath taking two of the wickets.
The 2nds' batting line up were on fire though, hitting a huge 340-7 off 40 overs at home to Abercarn 2nds.
Feargus Cripwell blasted an unbeaten 84 and Chris Page 78 retired not out, backed by Ben Lewellyn with 44 and Nick White with 38, before the hosts were all out for 100 in the 29th over, Bella Collett taking three wickets and Will King and Piers Bisson two apiece.