TIM Jones hit a magnificent 120 not out as Glangrwyney 1st XI pulled off a remarakble three-wicket win away to Newbridge 2nds to avoid the drop in their final game of the season on Saturday.
Chasing a target of 215-6 off 40 overs, they were staring down the barrel of defeat and relegation at 95-7 after 16 overs.
But cometh the hour, cometh the men, as Jones and skipper Mike Devoy formed a dogged 121-run partnership, with all the runs coming from the former, while the latter blocked everything at the other end for 21 overs.
The win secured eighth place and safety just five points above the drop zone in South East Wales 8, with Abertillery Town 1st XI and Ebbw Vale 2nd XI the ones to fall through the trapdoor.
The 2nd XI placed ninth out of 12 in SEW 13E, after basement boys Croesyceiliog 4th XI conceded on Saturday.
The season also saw Tim Jones and Jack Tod included on the Wales Play-Cricket honours board, Tim for his 125 v Dinas Powys 2nds, and Jack for his seven wickets for eight runs, including four wickets in four balls, which also placed him fourth on the UK honours board
And the club celebrated the end of the season with a family fun day at The Camp on Sunday.